It will be a quick turnaround for the UCLA Bruins, who just played on Monday night, defeating Long Beach State, 105-66.

Playing two games in three days will provide the Bruins with a unique challenge this early in the season. On Wednesday, UCLA hosts CSU Fullerton. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including how to watch and top storylines to watch for.

How To Watch, Listen to UCLA Basketball vs. CSU Fullerton

Date: Nov. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Jaden Tengan (0) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Location: Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA)

TV: Big Ten Network

Listen: KABC-AM 790

Top Storylines

Defense wins championships , and the Bruins may be one of the best teams in that department. Over the last two games, UCLA has produced 78 points off 49 forced turnovers. Yes, that accumulated production has come against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Long Beach State, but it shows how overwhelming this team can be defensively. CSU Fullerton is facing a similar fate on Wednesday night.

An underrated storyline that emerged from Monday night's win was Trent Perry's perplexing lack of involvement, specifically in the second half. The junior guard struggled to make a significant impact in the win, which shouldn’t cause panic. However, Perry exited the game around the 17-minute mark in the second half and never returned.

It didn't appear that he was injured, as he was talking and smiling on the bench. It may be nothing, but it's something worth monitoring on Wednesday night.

Speaking of defense, head coach Mick Cronin will have his hands full designing a game plan to slow down CSU Fullerton guard Joshua Ward. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard has been virtually unstoppable in the first three games of the season, averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Jaden Tengan (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Ward will also face a daunting task of replicating those averages against the Bruins' stout defense. We'll see which one gives when these two teams face off. My bet would be that UCLA's waves of on-ball help and suffocating ball pressure on the perimeter will marginalize Ward.

Lastly, this game is another opportunity for the Bruins to show that they are one of the deepest teams in the country. Against Long Beach State, they have five players with at least 10 points. Because UCLA has so many scoring options, you never know which direction the production will come from.

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