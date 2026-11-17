In the blink of an eye, the UCLA Bruins were already running away with this game.

It didn't take long for the Bruins to effectively end the game, as they led by 33 points heading into halftime. UCLA would defeat Long Beach State, 105-66. That said, here are the Bruins' winners and losers from the team's coast-to-coast victory on Monday night.

Winners

Eric Dailey Jr.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward's scoring output was effortless on Monday night. Dailey Jr. made his first three-pointer of the season after missing his previous seven attempts in the opening three games.

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach forward JJ Chaikovshi (11) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dailey Jr. was the main beneficiary of the Bruins' ability to create easy points off turnovers, with several breakaway dunks and layups.

Mick Cronin

Yes, it was Long Beach State, but this was another game that proved this may be Cronin's best team since taking over as the head coach in 2019. This roster has everything the 55-year-old head coach could ask for.

It's only been four games, and we'll learn a lot more about this team when conference play arrives, but the Bruins have to be taken seriously as a potential Final Four team this season.

Team Defense

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Joe Philon III (7) and guard Azavier Robinson (23) defend Long Beach State Beach guard Jack Payne (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA forced 19 turnovers, which turned into 33 points off those takeaways. Obviously, that level of production will take a dip against Big Ten opposition , but it's good to know this team is capable of playing elite defense. The Bruins' success has been predicated on defense transitioning to instant offense. Cronin can mix different looks defensively - full-court press, doubling in the low post, and switching at all five positions - because of the versatility at his disposal.

There will be games this season when UCLA struggles in its half-court offense, but defense travels, and it's one of the most suffocating teams in the nation. As long as the effort on that end of the court remains, the Bruins should be competitive in every game this season. Again, we'll see if this trend sticks once conference play begins, but for now, this is one of the best defenses in the country.

Losers

Trent Perry

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard McCaden Adams (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may be a bit harsh to include the junior guard in this part of the discussion, but he wasn't the most efficient against Long Beach State. Half of his scoring came from the free-throw line.

I wouldn't be concerned in the slightest about Perry moving forward, as his impact spreads across multiple departments.