Where To Watch UCLA Football vs. Illinois: TV, Radio, Announcers

I doubt many fans would have expected a Friday night game between Illinois and UCLA to have as big an impact as it could on both the Big Ten Championship race and the outlook for the College Football Playoff. Yet in Week 11, here we are with a matchup that can certainly shake things up in both races.

It will be a tough test for the Bruins at home as they take on Illinois, and here's everything fans need to know to catch all the action Friday night.

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney takes a post game interview after defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 27-0 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Information

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT)

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, CA)

TV Channel: Fox

Live Streaming Options: Fubo, FOX One, Fox Sports, YouTube TV, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

The Bruins will kick off under Friday Night Lights, live from the Rose Bowl at 6 p.m. Pacific time. For fans wanting to tune in, they can catch the broadcast on Fox, with live streaming options available such as Fubo, Fox One, and the Fox Sports app.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The game broadcast will be covered by Tim Brando as the play-by-play announcer, joined by Devin Gardner as the color analyst, with Josh Sims reporting from the sideline.

For fans who would prefer to listen in on the action, the local flagship station will be on KABC-AM 790, or for free via the UCLA Bruins Audio Network, with UCLA announcers Josh Lewin on the play-by-play, joined by Matt Stevens as the analyst, and Wayne Cook reporting from the sidelines as usual. The game will also be available nationwide on SiriusXM channel 84 or through the SiriusXM app.

UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl on Nov 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA vs. Illinois History

The Fighting Illini have met the Bruins a total of 12 times, with the series being deadlocked at six wins apiece, and the most recent win coming in favor of Illinois back in 2011. UCLA and Illinois met for the very first time in 1946, when Illinois took down the Bruins 45-14 at the Rose Bowl.

While these two teams don't have a very storied history facing one another, this Friday night matchup will present one team with the opportunity to tilt the scales in their favor and break the even record between the two teams.

As UCLA enters the hardest portion of its schedule so far, this matchup at home against Illinois is not one to overlook, as the Bruins must get a win if they want to keep their hopes alive of achieving a bye in the College Football Playoff and earning a seat in the Big Ten Championship game.