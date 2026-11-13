3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA Football’s Game Against Illinois

The Bruins' 9-0 perfect record and the leading spot in the Big Ten are on the line as the Illini head to the Rose Bowl to face UCLA in a Friday night matchup.

Heading into the contest, here are the three matchups I would pay closer attention to, as they could have a hand in the final result.

Scooter Jackson vs. Collin Dixon

Illinois star wide receiver Collin Dixon will likely be the best wideout the Bruins have faced all season long.

Nov 6, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) makes a catch over Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dixon, a senior wide receiver, has amassed 68 receptions this season, which ranks fifth in the country, along with 910 yards and 12 touchdowns, putting him third overall in the nation in trips to the end zone. He's been on a bit of a hot streak recently, as his last two games have both been over 100 yards.

I would imagine Scooter Jackson would get the brunt of the coverage, and I feel confident he'll be able to hold Dixon to a fairly limited night compared to what we've seen him put up throughout this season. Jackson's been solid in coverage all season, and if he's able to even slow down the Illini's best weapon, it could be huge for the Bruins.

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UCLA Edge Rushers vs. Illinois Offensive Line

The Bruins need to put as much pressure as they can on Illinois, and that starts off the edge. The Bruins' pass rush hasn't been anything spectacular this season, but it has been solid throughout the year and done enough to get the job done. If they can dial it up a notch and bring the pressure early to jump out to a lead, it could create a mountain too tall for Illinois to climb on the road.

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Sahir West (15) celebrates wtih linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after a sack during the third quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, the Bruins rank sixth in sacks in the Big Ten with 20, which may seem solid, but considering the play that we've seen from this defense, I would expect it to be even higher than that.

UCLA Secondary vs. Katin Houser

Overall, UCLA's defense has been elite at taking the ball away this season, but we haven't seen the same level of production in the last few weeks as we did early in the season. Teams have begun to prioritize ball security when playing the Bruins, and it's made it more difficult for this team to win without shorter fields.

Illinois starting quarterback Katin Houser has not been reckless with the ball, though I would argue he hasn't played a defense that takes the ball away as well as UCLA's. If the Bruins are able to get back to their old ways and generate turnovers, especially from the secondary, it could be the key to closing out this game early and getting on Illinois from the jump.