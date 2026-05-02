4 UCLA Players Who Could Use Potential NCAA Rule Change
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Rule changes seem to be coming to college sports this summer, with proposed amendments to the NCAA Basketball Tournament and the organization's student-athlete eligibility rules.
If implemented, the latter would grant five years of eligibility to current student-athletes beginning with the 2026-27, but those who were seniors in 2025-26 and graduated would not be granted an extra year of eligibility. It appears that it's only a matter of time before the change is officially made, and these UCLA football players could take advantage.
DB Scooter Jackson
Jackson enters his second season at UCLA as a senior, becoming one of the few bright spots as he made eight starts at the nickelback position. He also made 44 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions -- both career highs.
After a promising junior campaign, there's plenty of hype around the senior, and he's expected to be a significant player on the defense. However, he's still only played one season of power-conference football, and with the limited experience at that level, there's a chance he regresses.
If that happens, he'll want to use that extra year to reaffirm the progress he has already made.
LB Sammy Omosigho
Omosigho's case is a bit different as he's already displayed the ability to play well for an elite defense in a power conference and has been a key contributor for a College Football Playoff team. However, he has not yet been a full-time starter at the college level, and that's the role he must have on this UCLA team.
Nothing really says he won't be able to do it, but the new rule would give him a mulligan if he comes up short of expectations or ends the season strongly and wants to take a chance at boosting his draft stock.
WR Landon Ellis
UCLA will be Ellis's third college team in four years after playing his first two at Richmond and transferring to James Madison last offseason. That can be a positive because it has allowed him to play in different systems, but it also brings challenges and inconsistencies, like having to adjust all over again each year.
As he adjusts to the Bruins, he at least has the same coaching staff he played for at JMU last season, which gives him more stability than he has had throughout most offseasons, but he needs to show he can play at this level. That might take some getting used to, and if the adjustment takes longer than expected, Ellis may use the extra year.
WR Semaj Morgan
This depends on the type of player Semaj Morgan wants to be. As a freshman at Michigan, he played a role on offense but was relegated to return duties over the last couple of seasons. After transferring to UCLA, he's become one of the leaders at his position and a foundation builder for the program's new culture, which may lead to a more significant role, especially with all the unknowns on the roster at his position.
Coming to UCLA suggests he wants to be more than just a return guy, and even with his potentially expanded role in 2026, he may want another year as an all-around football player to make a statement and increase his chances of making it to the NFL.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.