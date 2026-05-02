4 UCLA Players Who Could Use Potential NCAA Rule Change

Rule changes seem to be coming to college sports this summer, with proposed amendments to the NCAA Basketball Tournament and the organization's student-athlete eligibility rules.

If implemented, the latter would grant five years of eligibility to current student-athletes beginning with the 2026-27, but those who were seniors in 2025-26 and graduated would not be granted an extra year of eligibility. It appears that it's only a matter of time before the change is officially made, and these UCLA football players could take advantage.

DB Scooter Jackson



Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Huskies wide receiver Audric Harris (13) in the end zone during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson enters his second season at UCLA as a senior, becoming one of the few bright spots as he made eight starts at the nickelback position. He also made 44 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions -- both career highs.

After a promising junior campaign, there's plenty of hype around the senior, and he's expected to be a significant player on the defense. However, he's still only played one season of power-conference football, and with the limited experience at that level, there's a chance he regresses.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If that happens, he'll want to use that extra year to reaffirm the progress he has already made.

LB Sammy Omosigho



Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Omosigho's case is a bit different as he's already displayed the ability to play well for an elite defense in a power conference and has been a key contributor for a College Football Playoff team. However, he has not yet been a full-time starter at the college level, and that's the role he must have on this UCLA team.

Nothing really says he won't be able to do it, but the new rule would give him a mulligan if he comes up short of expectations or ends the season strongly and wants to take a chance at boosting his draft stock.

WR Landon Ellis

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

UCLA will be Ellis's third college team in four years after playing his first two at Richmond and transferring to James Madison last offseason. That can be a positive because it has allowed him to play in different systems, but it also brings challenges and inconsistencies, like having to adjust all over again each year.

As he adjusts to the Bruins, he at least has the same coaching staff he played for at JMU last season, which gives him more stability than he has had throughout most offseasons, but he needs to show he can play at this level. That might take some getting used to, and if the adjustment takes longer than expected, Ellis may use the extra year.

WR Semaj Morgan

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) runs the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This depends on the type of player Semaj Morgan wants to be. As a freshman at Michigan, he played a role on offense but was relegated to return duties over the last couple of seasons. After transferring to UCLA, he's become one of the leaders at his position and a foundation builder for the program's new culture, which may lead to a more significant role, especially with all the unknowns on the roster at his position.

Coming to UCLA suggests he wants to be more than just a return guy, and even with his potentially expanded role in 2026, he may want another year as an all-around football player to make a statement and increase his chances of making it to the NFL.