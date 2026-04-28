4 Remaining UCLA Players Who Will Define Season After Offseason Losses

UCLA did not have anyone drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Bruins still had many departures from last season's roster, and a few players even signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.

That means the players on the current roster have a wide-open chance to impact the upcoming season. These are a few players whose performances will help determine the Bruins' success on the field in 2026.

QB Nico Iamaleava

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defining a season often starts with a team's best player, and for UCLA, that's Iamaleava. The Tennessee transfer is the most-mentioned player on the team, and the new coaching staff has voiced its faith in him at every opportunity.

Many of the offense's problems from last year were not directly his fault, yet as the starting quarterback, he took the blame. With a new, experienced, offensively-focused coaching staff available to help him develop, we should see the redshirt junior make significant strides.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If he doesn't, he may not be the player we think he is, and Bruins fans should worry. But if things go well for Nico Iamaleava in 2026, the results should follow for the UCLA team as a whole.

RB Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The UCLA running game struggled last season, and someone has to take charge in 2026. The new staff excels in designing and orchestrating its running game, as it boasted one of the best in the nation at James Madison. Knight was one of the featured players in that offense, and he knows the scheme.

That gives him an advantage over the rest of the running backs on the UCLA roster. Establishing a quality running game would do wonders in alleviating pressure on Iamaleava. In his best season at Tennessee, he had an NFL-caliber back in Dylan Sampson. Knight could serve the same purpose, and if the running game is established, you can compete in the Big Ten.

DB DJ Barksdale

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Two standout seasons at James Madison and continuity with the coaching staff work in Barksdale's favor as he transfers to UCLA. He's a dominant nickelback and a strong tackler, addressing two major areas of concern for the Bruins from 2025. He also has a knack for knocking down passes and coming up with interceptions.

That will come in handy as the Bruins look to increase their turnover margin, so a big season for Barksdale could mean a big year for UCLA, or visible improvement and progress at the very least.

LB Sammy Omosigho

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) brings down Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jamarion Miller (26) during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Experience in a winning program and culture is one of the top traits Omosigho brings to UCLA after making a trip to the College Football Playoff with the Oklahoma Sooners last season. Yes, the Sooners have had a few down years, but he was a key part of helping turn things around in 2025.

He's easily one of the best options UCLA has in the linebacker room, and as a top defender, he'll have a major influence on the unit's success as it aims to bury a bad season.