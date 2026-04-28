4 Remaining UCLA Players Who Will Define Season After Offseason Losses
UCLA did not have anyone drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Bruins still had many departures from last season's roster, and a few players even signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.
That means the players on the current roster have a wide-open chance to impact the upcoming season. These are a few players whose performances will help determine the Bruins' success on the field in 2026.
QB Nico Iamaleava
Defining a season often starts with a team's best player, and for UCLA, that's Iamaleava. The Tennessee transfer is the most-mentioned player on the team, and the new coaching staff has voiced its faith in him at every opportunity.
Many of the offense's problems from last year were not directly his fault, yet as the starting quarterback, he took the blame. With a new, experienced, offensively-focused coaching staff available to help him develop, we should see the redshirt junior make significant strides.
If he doesn't, he may not be the player we think he is, and Bruins fans should worry. But if things go well for Nico Iamaleava in 2026, the results should follow for the UCLA team as a whole.
RB Wayne Knight
The UCLA running game struggled last season, and someone has to take charge in 2026. The new staff excels in designing and orchestrating its running game, as it boasted one of the best in the nation at James Madison. Knight was one of the featured players in that offense, and he knows the scheme.
That gives him an advantage over the rest of the running backs on the UCLA roster. Establishing a quality running game would do wonders in alleviating pressure on Iamaleava. In his best season at Tennessee, he had an NFL-caliber back in Dylan Sampson. Knight could serve the same purpose, and if the running game is established, you can compete in the Big Ten.
DB DJ Barksdale
Two standout seasons at James Madison and continuity with the coaching staff work in Barksdale's favor as he transfers to UCLA. He's a dominant nickelback and a strong tackler, addressing two major areas of concern for the Bruins from 2025. He also has a knack for knocking down passes and coming up with interceptions.
That will come in handy as the Bruins look to increase their turnover margin, so a big season for Barksdale could mean a big year for UCLA, or visible improvement and progress at the very least.
LB Sammy Omosigho
Experience in a winning program and culture is one of the top traits Omosigho brings to UCLA after making a trip to the College Football Playoff with the Oklahoma Sooners last season. Yes, the Sooners have had a few down years, but he was a key part of helping turn things around in 2025.
He's easily one of the best options UCLA has in the linebacker room, and as a top defender, he'll have a major influence on the unit's success as it aims to bury a bad season.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.