4-Star UCLA Football Receiver Target Wong Sets Commitment Date

Bob Chesney has done a fantastic job in recruiting players for the 2027 high school class.

Before Chesney became the head coach of UCLA football, the Bruins were never a great program at recruiting high school players. Since 2020, the Bruins have had only one recruiting class ranked in the top 30, as the 2021 class ranked 30th per Rivals. Now, for 2027, not only is it in the top 30, but it is also in the top 15, ranked 12th in the nation.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout the recruiting class, it is very well balanced with players along both the offensive and defensive lines, linebackers, and secondary players, as well as weapons for the QB. One of the top positions that Chesney has recruited is wide receiver, as he already has three players in the class committed to the Bruins, with a potential fourth on the horizon after 4-star Blake Wong announced his commitment date.

Blake Wong Sets Commitment Date

BREAKING » Prolific pass-catcher Blake Wong from Norco (Calif.) will announce his commitment on June 27 from a final five of BYU, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and Utah, LIVE on the @CBSSportsCFB YouTube channel: https://t.co/9FmlqLCZnp pic.twitter.com/SbvovIqNYi — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) June 4, 2026

Blake Wong is a 4-star wide receiver from Norco, California, and has just recently announced the date for his commitment. On June 27th, Wong will decide between the Bruins, Ohio State, BYU, Oregon, and Utah. Wong is ranked as the No. 264 player in the 2027 class, the No. 39 wide receiver in the class, and the No. 24 player in the state of California per Rivals.

Coming out of Norco High School, he is a two-sport athlete in football and track, running an 11.31 in the 100-meter dash this season and having 84 receptions for 1,470 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games as a member of Norco's football team last season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What a Commitment Would Mean for UCLA

Bob Chesney has done a great job recruiting wide receivers with different skill sets to help whoever the starting quarterback is after next season. Chensey has brought in three wide receivers in 4-star Kingston Celifie and three stars Rob Larson and Michael Farinas, all of whom are from the state of California.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wong would instantly be the highest-ranked receiver committed to the Bruins, and with his size and speed at 6-1, would be a candidate to start as a true freshman.

Wong is scheduled to visit UCLA this weekend, his fourth visit. As of right now, it seems to be a two-horse race between UCLA and Ohio State, and he will be on campus with current Ohio State quarterback commit Brady Edmunds. If UCLA can get a commitment from Wong, it would be a massive win for Chesney and the program, as he keeps a kid from California home and could potentially flip a current Ohio State commit.