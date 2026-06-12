4 Underrated UCLA Basketball Players of Last Decade

UCLA men's basketball has a history of fame and success, from coaches to elite players. Some of the names included are considered among the best of the best, like Bill Walton, Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and Reggie Miller.

However, the program has established its prominence throughout college basketball with more than just superstars. Its most successful teams have also had role players making underrated or underappreciated contributions.

March 26, 1973; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins center Bill Walton (32) smiles on the bench during the 1973 Final Four against Memphis. UCLA defeated Memphis 87-66. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Here are a few underrated UCLA men's basketball players from the last 10 years.

Cody Riley

A model of consistency, Riley's play was largely overshadowed by the fellow bigs that came just before him and the deep and talented group of guards that played alongside him. Opponents often focused on Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard, and Tyger Campbell, forcing Riley to step up, and he often did.

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) shoots under pressure from Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

While his overall numbers aren't gaudy or flashy, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds throughout his career, with his best season coming as a junior. He may have become an even better player if not for an MCL sprain suffered during the season-opener as a senior, causing him to miss about two months.

Nonetheless, Riley consistently shot over 50% from the field and played with a hard drive. UCLA does not challenge Gonzaga in the Final Four without his 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bruins might not have even been in that position if not for his four blocks against Alabama in the Sweet 16.

Myles Johnson

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15) in the first half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Johnson only spent one season with the Bruins, with most of his success coming in 90 games for Rutgers. Offensively, he wasn't asked to do much, only averaging 5.4 points in his career and 3.6 as a Bruin despite shooting 63% from the floor. Still, he made a tremendous impact with his length and athleticism on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor.

He led the Bruins in blocks during his one year with the program and was one of three UCLA players named to the Big Ten's 2022 All-Defensive Team, alongside Jaquez and Jaylen Clark.

David Singleton

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UCLA fans probably remember Singleton, but he never received much national praise or recognition, despite all his impressive accomplishments. He's UCLA's all-time leader in games played (164), a top-five Bruins' three-point shooter in terms of percentage, and third in three-point makes behind Bryce Alford and Jason Kapono.

One thing that went against him, though, was the fact that he was never a permanent fixture in the starting lineup.

Skyy Clark

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This may be a fresh wound for the Bruins, but the guy deserves recognition for what he brought to the team. The hamstring injury that forced him to miss 10 games this past season made it clear that he had a significant impact on the program, whether it was universally evident or not.

Clark was never an All-Conference player but another model of consistency. He had a huge defensive presence and shot well from three-point range, giving UCLA a legitimate two-way player on a team that didn't have much of that. Now, he's a fringe NBA prospect , and UCLA will have a tough time replacing him.