4 Underrated UCLA Basketball Players of Last Decade
UCLA men's basketball has a history of fame and success, from coaches to elite players. Some of the names included are considered among the best of the best, like Bill Walton, Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and Reggie Miller.
However, the program has established its prominence throughout college basketball with more than just superstars. Its most successful teams have also had role players making underrated or underappreciated contributions.
Here are a few underrated UCLA men's basketball players from the last 10 years.
Cody Riley
A model of consistency, Riley's play was largely overshadowed by the fellow bigs that came just before him and the deep and talented group of guards that played alongside him. Opponents often focused on Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard, and Tyger Campbell, forcing Riley to step up, and he often did.
While his overall numbers aren't gaudy or flashy, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds throughout his career, with his best season coming as a junior. He may have become an even better player if not for an MCL sprain suffered during the season-opener as a senior, causing him to miss about two months.
Nonetheless, Riley consistently shot over 50% from the field and played with a hard drive. UCLA does not challenge Gonzaga in the Final Four without his 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bruins might not have even been in that position if not for his four blocks against Alabama in the Sweet 16.
Myles Johnson
Johnson only spent one season with the Bruins, with most of his success coming in 90 games for Rutgers. Offensively, he wasn't asked to do much, only averaging 5.4 points in his career and 3.6 as a Bruin despite shooting 63% from the floor. Still, he made a tremendous impact with his length and athleticism on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor.
He led the Bruins in blocks during his one year with the program and was one of three UCLA players named to the Big Ten's 2022 All-Defensive Team, alongside Jaquez and Jaylen Clark.
David Singleton
UCLA fans probably remember Singleton, but he never received much national praise or recognition, despite all his impressive accomplishments. He's UCLA's all-time leader in games played (164), a top-five Bruins' three-point shooter in terms of percentage, and third in three-point makes behind Bryce Alford and Jason Kapono.
One thing that went against him, though, was the fact that he was never a permanent fixture in the starting lineup.
Skyy Clark
This may be a fresh wound for the Bruins, but the guy deserves recognition for what he brought to the team. The hamstring injury that forced him to miss 10 games this past season made it clear that he had a significant impact on the program, whether it was universally evident or not.
Clark was never an All-Conference player but another model of consistency. He had a huge defensive presence and shot well from three-point range, giving UCLA a legitimate two-way player on a team that didn't have much of that. Now, he's a fringe NBA prospect, and UCLA will have a tough time replacing him.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.