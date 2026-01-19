5 UCLA Grades Following Win Over Maryland

Overall, a great game for UCLA; as a result, there have been few complaints about individual performances.

The Bruins were able to blow past No. 12 Maryland in a very convincing fashion. This outing was primarily off the back of some very notable Bruin performances, as four out of five UCLA starters were able to surpass the 10-plus point mark. Let's get right into it.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs guard Madison Butcher (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Charlisse Leger-Walker has been on an absolute tear recently. In her last three games, she has averaged 12.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds while shooting an incredible 62.7% from the field and a just as impressive 60% from three. These performances are starting to get consistent.

This was one of the easiest A++'s to dish out this season. Not only did she score her second-highest point total of the season, but she was also very close to a triple-double. While her four turnovers were hard to ignore, she definitely made up for it everywhere else. Great game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While not exceptional, Gianna Kneepkens played a very great game. Once against Kneepkens proved that she is easily the best shooter in all of the nation, shooting 66% from the field and 57.1% from the arc in this one.

The only thing that really held her back from an A+ or higher was her foul trouble. Kneepkens fouled four times in this one. While it didn't affect the outcome, this cannot be a common theme. Kneepkens is simply too valuable for her to be in foul trouble at any point during UCLA's final stretch.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) steals the ball from Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the best game from Kiki Rice, considering she just came off a 25-point 8/9 FG game against Minnesota the game prior. However, she still shot the ball well and made a substantial impact elsewhere on the court.

For those reasons, a B here feels right. There is an argument for a higher grade, but Rice has proven that she can score high digits if she wants to. Not a slight against her, but she has set the bar very high for herself when considering these grades.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) beats Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30) to a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez started the season off hot and was the Bruins' leading scorer for a little bit this season. However, she has had spells of inconsistency, which have brought her down to earth. But this game proved that to be only temporary.

Jaquez's shooting was unreal this game, shooting 76.9% from the field along with 66.6% from three. Great game from Jaquez, but it would have been nice to see a bit more from her in other areas on the court. For that reason, she does not earn an A++. Still an excellent game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the best game offensively from Lauren Betts , but it was clear from the other performances on this list that she didn't need to do much. While her offense could have been better, her defense is what really saved this performance.

With that being said a B feels right here. She played well, but she was outshined in almost every category, besides defense. Even her younger sister who played six less minutes had more rebounds than her. Still, Betts really didn't have to do much. Moving forward we will definitely better outings.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

