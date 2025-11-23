A Look Back at UCLA’s Legacy at the Rose Bowl
UCLA may have just played its final game at the Rose Bowl, one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
While their final game wasn’t the storybook ending fans hoped for, it serves as a reminder that UCLA is now shedding its tradition for a more modern look.
For more than 40 seasons, the Bruins have called the Rose Bowl home. UCLA first arrived in the Bowl in 1982, after jumping around other venues like the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Drake Stadium, and the L.A. Sports Arena.
UCLA’s first game at the Rose Bowl was a 34–14 win over Long Beach State. The stadium later became the backdrop for some of Terry Donahue’s best seasons as the program’s winningest head coach, as well as standout years under Bob Toledo in the late 1990s and Jim Mora’s early-2010s resurgence.
Long-time Bruin fans still remember some notable games played in the stadium, such as 2005's “Miracle at the Rose Bowl,” when the Bruins erased a 21-point deficit in the final minutes to stun Washington State. Or many of the signature Josh Rosen wins, including the historic 34-point comeback against Texas A&M after trailing 44-10 in the third quarter
With another rivalry meeting approaching, it’s only fitting to revisit some of UCLA’s biggest wins over USC.
2006 — UCLA 13, No. 2 USC 9
UCLA entered this game as heavy underdogs, against one of the best USC teams of all time. The Bruins would single handily shut down any USC title hopes, as their defense would dominate.
1998 — UCLA 34, USC 17
Part of UCLA’s eight-game win streak over the Trojans, the longest for either program. Cade McNown led the Bruins to another high-stakes victory during their late-1990s surge.
1996 — UCLA 48, USC 41 (2OT)
A double-overtime thriller and one of the rivalry’s most dramatic finishes. Skip Hicks scored the game-winner after the Bruins stormed back from a 14-point deficit.
If Saturday was truly the Bruins’ final game at the Rose Bowl, the final score didn’t just mark a loss — it marked a transition point in the program’s future. UCLA closed a chapter of tradition as it moves toward a more modern, forward-looking era.
As college football as a whole starts to align itself more and more with NFL standards it makes sense why the Bruins are ready to shred tradition. When the team moved to the Big Ten in 2024 , it sent a clear message that the Bruins are ready for bigger things.
The Bruins are officially entering a new era. While the stadium holds many memories and ties with fans, a fresh start is something that the Bruins desperately need,
