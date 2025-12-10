UCLA Alumni Furious with NIL Experience

Recently, a quote surfaced from legendary UCLA alumnus Troy Aikman in which he expressed his frustration with how NIL has been handled.

This frustration isn’t unique among NIL donors, many of whom are tired of being burned by players they support entering the transfer portal after a single down season. And while Aikman didn’t mention anyone by name, it’s not hard to guess who he was referring to.

The Quote

“I gave money to a kid, I won’t mention who. I’ve done it one time at UCLA, never met the young man. He was there a year, he left after the year. I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn’t even get so much as a thank you note. So, it’s one of those deals, to where I’m done with NIL. I want to see UCLA be successful, but I’m done with it.” Troy Aikman on NIL

From the context of the quote, many assume the player in question is Dante Moore—the current Oregon Ducks starter and UCLA’s quarterback in 2023—who struggled during his lone season with the Bruins.

With the Bruins , he completed just 53.5% of his passes for 1,610 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions. While that season didn’t define Dante Moore, it did serve as a learning year—one he’s clearly built on, as he’s now a top contender in the Heisman race at Oregon.

What This Means for UCLA's Future

With Bob Chesney’s arrival at UCLA, a major culture shift is on the horizon. Athletic Director Martin Jarmond has emphasized the importance of getting alumni and donors fully bought into this new era of Bruins football, saying:

We have the best alumni network in the country. And that's something that we have started spending more time trying to figure out how do we utilize that. This search was a prime example. Casey Wasserman, Bob Myers. You mentioned talking to Doc Roberts on the phone. I mean, these guys, Eric Kendricks, Adam Peters, they all care and want this program to be. And we've got a lot of other people that are behind this now. Martin Jarmond

Will Aikman’s absence significantly impact UCLA athletics? Probably not. Jarmond remains confident he can rely on the rest of UCLA’s alumni base to help elevate the program to where it needs to be. And who knows—if Chesney brings success back to Westwood , Aikman’s support may eventually return as well.

