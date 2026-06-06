UCLA Ace Pitcher Mocked Outside First Round of MLB Draft
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UCLA baseball was the most dominant team in the country this season, beginning the year ranked No. 1 nationally and finishing as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
However, for the second time in tournament history, the number one team in the country would be eliminated before reaching the Super Regionals.
One of the biggest strengths throughout the season was the starting pitching, led by ace Logan Reddemann, who had a dominant year. However, in April, Reddemann would miss the rest of the season due to arm fatigue. Without their ace pitcher, the Bruins wouldn't have the same dominance on the mound.
Now that it's the offseason, many on the roster will have to decide whether to return to the Bruins, enter the transfer portal, or enter the MLB Draft. For Logan Reddemann, it seems as though he might have a tougher choice to make this offseason.
Reddemann Mocked Outside First Round
In the MLB pipeline’s latest mock draft, only one UCLA player is selected in the first round: the perceived number one overall pick, Roch Cholowsky, by the Chicago White Sox.
In his mock draft, Jim Callis talked about why Reddemann is left out of the first round and has learned that while the Bruins labeled his injury as “arm fatigue”, MLB executives are more worried that it could be more of a long-term issue.
“Reddemann missed his sixth consecutive start with what the Bruins termed 'arm fatigue,' but pro clubs believe is a more serious ailment," Callis said.
MLB pipeline still has Reddemann as the 28th-ranked prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft; however, because his stock seems to be falling as he might not be a first-round pick, he could see his ranking as a prospect fall.
Can Reddemann Build Up His Draft Stock?
Reddemann was one of the best pitchers in college baseball this season; before missing the end of the year with an injury, he had a 2.87 ERA. Reddemann has been in the top 10 in the Big Ten in most categories, including strikeouts (84) and only 11 walks, tied for third in earned runs (19), and top 10 in opponent batting average.
The MLB Draft Combine is scheduled for the end of the month, from June 22nd through the 27th. If Reddemann wants to build back up his draft stock, he needs to have a great day at the combine. Reddemann is a very talented player, averaging 95mph with a lethal changeup and cutter. He needs to be able to display his talent on the mound and prove that his injury is not a long-term issue.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.