UCLA Ace Pitcher Mocked Outside First Round of MLB Draft

UCLA baseball was the most dominant team in the country this season, beginning the year ranked No. 1 nationally and finishing as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, for the second time in tournament history, the number one team in the country would be eliminated before reaching the Super Regionals.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

One of the biggest strengths throughout the season was the starting pitching, led by ace Logan Reddemann, who had a dominant year. However, in April, Reddemann would miss the rest of the season due to arm fatigue. Without their ace pitcher, the Bruins wouldn't have the same dominance on the mound.

Now that it's the offseason, many on the roster will have to decide whether to return to the Bruins, enter the transfer portal, or enter the MLB Draft. For Logan Reddemann, it seems as though he might have a tougher choice to make this offseason.

Jun 25, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) talks to Mississippi State Bulldogs assistant coach Nick Mingione (27) before game 2 of the College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Reddemann Mocked Outside First Round

In the MLB pipeline’s latest mock draft, only one UCLA player is selected in the first round: the perceived number one overall pick, Roch Cholowsky, by the Chicago White Sox.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In his mock draft, Jim Callis talked about why Reddemann is left out of the first round and has learned that while the Bruins labeled his injury as “ arm fatigue ”, MLB executives are more worried that it could be more of a long-term issue.

“Reddemann missed his sixth consecutive start with what the Bruins termed 'arm fatigue,' but pro clubs believe is a more serious ailment," Callis said.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

MLB pipeline still has Reddemann as the 28th-ranked prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft; however, because his stock seems to be falling as he might not be a first-round pick, he could see his ranking as a prospect fall.

Can Reddemann Build Up His Draft Stock?

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Reddemann was one of the best pitchers in college baseball this season; before missing the end of the year with an injury, he had a 2.87 ERA. Reddemann has been in the top 10 in the Big Ten in most categories, including strikeouts (84) and only 11 walks, tied for third in earned runs (19), and top 10 in opponent batting average.

The MLB Draft Combine is scheduled for the end of the month, from June 22nd through the 27th. If Reddemann wants to build back up his draft stock, he needs to have a great day at the combine. Reddemann is a very talented player, averaging 95mph with a lethal changeup and cutter. He needs to be able to display his talent on the mound and prove that his injury is not a long-term issue.