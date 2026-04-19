UCLA's Addition of Robinson Doesn't Halt Pursuit of John Blackwell

In recent weeks, UCLA has been heavily linked to one of the top overall transfers in this year’s cycle, John Blackwell.

However, some were caught off guard when UCLA added Azavier Robinson , a freshman guard from Butler, in the middle of its pursuit of Blackwell. Still, this move should be viewed from a different angle — UCLA addressed a depth issue, not a talent issue.

Update on Blackwell Situation

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Right now, the two primary competitors for Blackwell appear to be Duke and Louisville. Another contender, Illinois, recently fell out of the mix following the return of Andrej Stojaković. Some have tried to compare that situation to UCLA’s addition of Robinson, but the two are not equivalent.

While Robinson is a solid player, he does not match the impact of Stojaković, who averaged 13.5 points last season and played a key role in Illinois’ postseason run. UCLA’s move was clearly about adding depth, not replacing a potential star.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Before landing Robinson, UCLA had just three true guards on the roster. Adding him provides insurance in case things do not work out with Blackwell. If the Bruins had gone all-in on Blackwell without addressing depth, they would have risked entering next season with a thin and unbalanced roster.

What UCLA's Rotation Could Look Like

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The only real concern now is how minutes will be distributed. UCLA currently has four capable guards in Trent Perry, Jaylen Petty, Robinson, and Eric Freeny . Adding Blackwell to that group would create a crowded rotation, potentially leaving players out altogether.

Perry is expected to remain a consistent starter, likely playing heavy minutes as the primary facilitator. But at shooting guard, Petty could see a reduced role if Blackwell were to join the roster. However, it is important to note that too much talent is not necessarily a problem

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Robinson and Freeny would also feel the impact. If Petty were pushed down the depth chart, both players would likely see their minutes decrease as well. Freeny, given his experience in Mick Cronin’s system, may have a slight edge, which could make Robinson’s role more limited early on.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s guard room is filling up quickly — and that is ultimately a good thing. More depth means more flexibility. Even if UCLA is unable to land Blackwell, the Bruins are still in a position to field a competitive and balanced team next season.