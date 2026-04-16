How John Blackwell's UCLA Visit Went

Easily one of the biggest stories for UCLA this offseason was John Blackwell’s visit with the program on April 14.

In today’s edition of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down how Blackwell’s visit went and what it could mean if he joins the Bruins for the 2026–27 season.

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Blackwell is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal. Wisconsin is pushing hard to retain him, while Duke, Illinois, Alabama, Arizona, and Louisville are also heavily involved. Now that UCLA has completed an official visit, the possibility of Blackwell landing in Westwood feels very real.

During the visit, Blackwell posted a photo on his Instagram story standing in front of UCLA’s 11 National Championship trophies while wearing a Bruins jersey. With that kind of history behind him, it is easy to see why UCLA could be near the top of his list.

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell on his visit to UCLA. 👀



One of the top players in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/RTscdj0FuW — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 14, 2026

However, there was a bit of minor drama surrounding the visit. Blackwell briefly posted a photo of a UCLA goodie bag — which included snacks like chips and candy — before deleting it. That sparked some speculation among fans about what it might mean.

John Blackwell posted this and then deleted it shortly after 👀 #WeWantBlackwell pic.twitter.com/woIXVryMqf — Bruin Coverage (@bruincvrge) April 14, 2026

In reality, it is unlikely something like that impacts his decision. There are far more important factors at play when choosing a program, and reading too much into a deleted post is probably a stretch.

Implications of Blackwell Joining UCLA

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The implications of Blackwell joining UCLA would be massive. Last season showed that the Bruins thrive when they can deploy multiple guards, pushing the pace and creating offense in transition while stretching the floor from beyond the arc.

With Trent Perry returning and Jaylen Petty added through the portal, the foundation is already there. Adding Blackwell would not only strengthen the starting lineup but also help replace the production lost from Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent .

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Last season, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field. The scoring stands out, but his rebounding is just as impressive — especially for a guard. On last year’s UCLA roster, that mark would have ranked near the top in rebounds per game.

His addition would not only help replace Bilodeau’s production but could actually elevate UCLA into a more complete and competitive team. Getting that level of rebounding from the guard position is a major advantage.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten tournament Friday, March 13, 2026 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Illinois 91-88. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA has already targeted rebounding through additions like Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic. Adding a guard like Blackwell on top of that could completely eliminate one of the Bruins’ biggest weaknesses from last season.

The bottom line is simple: UCLA is firmly in the mix for one of the top transfers in the country. If the Bruins can land Blackwell, they could quickly enter the National Championship conversation before the season even begins.