Why UCLA's Bid for John Blackwell Getting Much Stronger

In recent weeks, John Blackwell has been heavily linked to UCLA.

In past articles, we’ve discussed Blackwell’s connection to the Bruins, but several other programs remain in the mix — including Louisville, Duke, and Illinois. Still, as things stand, UCLA appears to be one of the frontrunners. Blackwell is expected to make his commitment by the end of the month.

Teams in the Running

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives the baseline as UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) moves in to defend during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

When evaluating the competition, each program presents a different case. Illinois, for example, recently brought back Andrej Stojakovic. That move could limit their need for another high-usage shooting guard, potentially taking them out of serious contention for Blackwell. However, it is important to note that Blackwell's father was a Fighting Illini alum.

Louisville has been one of the most aggressive teams in the portal. They are building what could be the top transfer class in the nation. However, after already adding multiple high-level players, there is a real question about whether they still have the role—and the resources —to land another star like Blackwell.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Then there is Duke. With expected roster turnover — including the departure of Cameron Boozer — Duke may offer the clearest path to immediate opportunity. On top of that, its track record of producing NBA talent is something very few programs can match. If there is one team that can compete, it will be Duke.

What UCLA Offers

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Bruins’ pitch will likely center around their young core and overall roster structure. Additions like Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura, combined with returning players like Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr., create a situation where Blackwell could immediately step in and take on a major role.

One thing is clear about Blackwell — he thrives with the ball in his hands. Averaging 19.1 points per game is not something that happens without being a primary offensive option. While UCLA does have offensive talent, the system emphasizes ball movement and efficiency, which could still allow Blackwell to dominate.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots a free throw in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Compared to the other programs in contention, UCLA may actually offer the best balance between opportunity and usage. Some teams simply have too many high-level options already in place. This could give Blackwell space to truly break out into stardom on one of the most historic programs ever.

The bottom line is that UCLA may not be the biggest name in Blackwell’s recruitment, but it offers something just as valuable — a system and roster that could revolve around him and unlock his full potential.