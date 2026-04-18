Why UCLA's Bid for John Blackwell Getting Much Stronger
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In recent weeks, John Blackwell has been heavily linked to UCLA.
In past articles, we’ve discussed Blackwell’s connection to the Bruins, but several other programs remain in the mix — including Louisville, Duke, and Illinois. Still, as things stand, UCLA appears to be one of the frontrunners. Blackwell is expected to make his commitment by the end of the month.
Teams in the Running
When evaluating the competition, each program presents a different case. Illinois, for example, recently brought back Andrej Stojakovic. That move could limit their need for another high-usage shooting guard, potentially taking them out of serious contention for Blackwell. However, it is important to note that Blackwell's father was a Fighting Illini alum.
Louisville has been one of the most aggressive teams in the portal. They are building what could be the top transfer class in the nation. However, after already adding multiple high-level players, there is a real question about whether they still have the role—and the resources —to land another star like Blackwell.
Then there is Duke. With expected roster turnover — including the departure of Cameron Boozer — Duke may offer the clearest path to immediate opportunity. On top of that, its track record of producing NBA talent is something very few programs can match. If there is one team that can compete, it will be Duke.
What UCLA Offers
The Bruins’ pitch will likely center around their young core and overall roster structure. Additions like Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura, combined with returning players like Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr., create a situation where Blackwell could immediately step in and take on a major role.
One thing is clear about Blackwell — he thrives with the ball in his hands. Averaging 19.1 points per game is not something that happens without being a primary offensive option. While UCLA does have offensive talent, the system emphasizes ball movement and efficiency, which could still allow Blackwell to dominate.
Compared to the other programs in contention, UCLA may actually offer the best balance between opportunity and usage. Some teams simply have too many high-level options already in place. This could give Blackwell space to truly break out into stardom on one of the most historic programs ever.
The bottom line is that UCLA may not be the biggest name in Blackwell’s recruitment, but it offers something just as valuable — a system and roster that could revolve around him and unlock his full potential.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.