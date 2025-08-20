EXCLUSIVE: Bruins Commit Anthony Jones Talks Life Outside of Football
The UCLA Bruins have been doing everything that they can to land the best of the best when it comes to recruiting. They have put up an excellent showing in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many of their top guys and targets in the class. They have landed players from all over the place, as well as players from a plethora of different schools.
One of the players that they landed is one of the better defensive linemen in the country inside the 2026 recruiting class.
That player being Anthony "Poppa" Jones, who is a four-star defensive lineman, and has many of the best schools in his offer list. When he made his commitment, he announced he would be joining the Bruins class over the Tennessee Volunteers and the Washington Huskies.
He is a football player, and an even better person. He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his life off the field and away from the game of football. Here is what the talented Bruins commit had to say in the interview.
"I’d say I am a relaxed person," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking with UCLA Bruins On SI about the type of person he is off the field, and in his own personal life that UCLA fans don't get the chance to see too often.
There are multiple things the talented prospect likes to do in his free time, including something many kids like to do at his age. That being playing video games.
"I play videos games, listen to music, go to the beach, working out."
The talented prospect has a second passion, but what is it?
"I’m really interested in music I’d say that’s my second passion."
He would then go into more detail about music, and how he is a fan of certain things. He detailed what type of music he likes, as well as who his favorite artist is.
"I’m into all types of music. I wouldn’t say I have a favorite genre, but my favorite artist is for sure Lil Wayne."
The UCLA Bruins commit is looking into schooling, and is serious about education, as should anyone. He detailed what he wants to go to school for.
"I’ll be going to school for political science, and if my football journey is cut short after college, I’ll go to law school."
