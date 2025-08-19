Could UCLA Take Two RBs in the 2027 Class?
UCLA is looking to recruit the running back position heavily, but what does that mean for the quantity that they are looking for in the 2027 class?
The UCLA Bruins could be looking to land not one, but two guys at RB. Here is who I am projecting to be their top targets.
Duece Jones-Drew
Duece Jones-Drew is a name that has been on their board for awhile. He is their top target in the class at this time.
Jones-Drew caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI in the past.
"Being offered by UCLA was awesome. I have a great relationship with Coach Foster, and they are recruiting me hard," the son of a former NFL legend stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his offer.
He then detailed how he plans to visit for a game.
"I plan to take my visits after this coming football season, I’m focused on my team, and working on accomplishing our goals for this upcoming season."
The talented prospect also detailed his thoughts on UCLA at this time.
"UCLA is always nice, but my thoughts are open. Wherever I go, I wanna be pushed to be the best me possible and compete with the best."
Jaxsen Stokes
Jaxsen Stokes is a gut that has visited UCLA and also is building a relationship with this staff.
Similar to Jones-Drew, Stokes caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI in the past.
"The offer from UCLA means everything. I remember going to games when I was younger and just imagining myself being in that. Getting an opportunity to stay local is very important to me. At a school like UCLA they have everything to be successful."
He then detailed his hopes of continuing his relationship with the staff.
"I look to building a relationship with running back coach A.J. Steward and head coach Deshuan Foster. I’ve talked to Coach Foster several times, and I view him as a great coach who is looking to build back the Legacy UCLA has built. I believe UCLA is a great program in the best, if not the top 2 conferences in college football, which helps me be attracted to their program."
Finally, he discussed where they stand.
"The Bruins stand on the higher end of my lists just because of the relationships I have built so far with the coaching staff, and also the school aspect of it as well. Being in a school that has one of the best settings, sitting in a great city and atmosphere in America, will be hard to leave out of my decision."
