UCLA’s Ranked Opponents Cut in Half After Top 25 Chaos

The Bruins can feel a lot better looking at their remaining schedule after the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) remain one of the hottest teams in college football after pulling out a grueling 20-17 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Bruins aren't the only team stacking wins to this point in the season; many of their remaining opponents are some of the best teams in the nation, giving UCLA one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football.

As referenced by the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll results, which moved two remaining UCLA opponents into the Top 2, but also moved two others out of the rankings entirely. With that being said, let's check out where UCLA's remaining opponents rank this week.

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)

Yet another dominant outing from the No.1 team in the country. The Buckeyes received 60 of the 66 total first-place votes on this week's AP Top 25 poll after a 34-0 shutout on the road against Wisconsin. Although Indiana is creeping, Ohio State has looked far and away like the best team in the nation since beating then-top-ranked Texas to open the season.

UCLA goes on the road against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Buckeyes don't play a ranked opponent at all for the rest of the season, making way for an unbeaten year. Naturally, ESPN gives the Bruins a 2.2% chance to beat Ohio State in Week 12.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a pass during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

(2) Indiana Hoosiers (Up 1)

The Hoosiers just keep on climbing, winning their seventh-straight game of the season and reaching their highest spot on the updated AP Top 25 Poll, moving up to No. 2 in the country after a dominant 38-13 win against Michigan State.

Indiana is UCLA's next opponent, and two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten will be taking the national stage on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff in Bloomington on Saturday. The Bruins clash against the 2nd-ranked Hoosiers at 9 a.m. PT this weekend. Coverage on FOX will begin at 7 a.m. PT. ESPN gives UCLA a 3.8% chance to win the game.

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Others Receiving Votes:

USC Trojans (97 Votes)

Weeks where UCLA won and USC lost came few and far between in the first half of the season, but they're becoming more regular since Tim Skipper took over. No. 20 USC took to the road to take on No. 13 Notre Dame and lost, 34-24, dropping out of this week's AP poll. The Trojans, however, did receive 97 votes.

The Bruins go to the Coliseum in the final game of the week to take on the Trojans on Nov. 29. As we've chronicled dating back to the offseason, this game could have major bowl game implications, especially if UCLA continues to keep on its level of play throughout the season.

Assuming the Bruins lose to Ohio State and Indiana, that means they'll have to beat Nebraska, Washington and USC to finish the season 6-6 and get a bowl game bid. Watch out for this game and the storylines it may have around it as the season plays out.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Washington Huskies (No Votes)

Fresh off two straight wins, the Huskies traveled to Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines were just too much, losing to Michigan 24-7. Washington received 36 votes in last week's Top 25 poll. This week? None.

The Huskies make their way to Pasadena in Week 13 for UCLA's final home game of the season. There's still a ton of time until the former Pac-12 clash hits the screen on Nov. 22, but if the Bruins can keep up their momentum, ESPN's 26.6% matchup predictor may prove to be too small a figure.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers (No Votes)

Just a week after reaching the Top 25 for the first time all season, Nebraska faltered on the road against Minnesota, 24-9. The No. 25-ranked Cornhuskers allowed nine sacks on quarterback Dylan Raiola.

UCLA takes on Indiana this week, and then goes on a bye week before hosting Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 8. A lot can change before the two match up in three weeks. Still, right now, ESPN gives the Bruins a 34.8% chance to win the game, which is a massive improvement from even last week's percentage.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

