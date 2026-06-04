Assessing Return Man Options for UCLA in 2026

Special teams are often an overlooked phase of football from the fan perspective, but there's no doubt they make an impact on the game. The kicker needs to make his kicks and help determine field position on kickoffs, punters determine field position, longsnappers need to be perfect, and tackles need to be made, or else everything can and will go wrong.

However, the most electrifying special teams player is the return man. He's often one of, if not THE, fastest player on the team and is a dangerous playmaker with the ball in his hands in space. He can instantly flip a game with one move and put his team in advantageous positions throughout the game.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA hasn't named its kick returner or its punt returner yet for this fall, but here are a few names that could be considered.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wayne Knight

It's rare to see the starting running back returning punts and/or kicks. These jobs usually go to dynamic players who have yet to carve out a significant role on offense or defense. However, it makes sense when you have a true difference-maker like Knight, who has already played that type of role.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight has returned 20 punts in his career and four kickoffs. The yardage isn't anything to brag about, but the role could also be a safety net in case something doesn't work out for him in the running game.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

DJ Barksdale

Not every player needs a tie to the current staff or to James Madison from the past, but it may help land roles. They already know Barksdale is a playmaker with a nose for the football and will be trusted heavily on defense from the nickel position, but he also has return game experience with 15 career kickoff returns and the speed to do the job.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The only real gripe would be that he hasn't scored a touchdown as a returner, but few options on the current roster have.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mikey Matthews

Matthews might be the most obvious candidate to win a returner role for the Bruins. The receiver room has started to fill up thanks to the depth and roster manipulation orchestrated through the transfer portal and high school recruiting this offseason, and the process to win a role in the offense will be more competitive than it has been in the past.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matthews still has a chance to be one of those guys, but why not take advantage of a skill you know you have anyway? UCLA is his third school in his college career, and the Bruins didn't use him often on returns, but Cal used him quite a bit, and he also returned 32 total kicks for Utah in 2023.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cole Martin

Martin is emerging as a leader in the secondary, but he also made an impact as a returner last season, returning seven kicks for 164 yards. It was also part of his duties in high school. As UCLA looks for its guys this season, those who have done it in the past will become lead candidates, and Martin is the type of player who does everything he can to help his team.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) is brought down by Utah Utes cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Will that include starting on defense? Playing special teams? Both? We'll find out, but he's a player to watch in the early going either way. Plus, showing versatility pretty much always adds value.