UCLA Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 7

Continuing with our list of the top 30 Bruins on next season's roster, we are going to look at the biggest positive from last year's team.

I have already mentioned how the secondary from last year's team was the biggest positive from last year's disaster. While it wasn't perfect, with just four interceptions, UCLA did allow fewer than 200 passing yards and had 38 total pass deflections.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our list is full of players along the secondary, including safety Cole Martin, and cornerbacks DJ Barksdale, Scooter Jackson, Rodrick Pleasant, and Dante Lovett. Now I am going to add another player to the list: safety transfer Tao Johnson, who fits right in and makes a nice pairing next to Cole Martin in the secondary.

Johnson as a Recruit

Sep 9, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) celebrates the win against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coming out of Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho, Johnson was a multi-talented athlete who could do multiple things on the field.

Just like our previous player, Ryan McCulloch, who was an edge rusher and running back, Johnson was actually a quarterback and could also play defensive back for the Titans. Johnson would be a player named to Second Team All-Conference honors in his senior season in 2021.

Oct 14, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) attempts to catch the ball against Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson would also be an excellent track star during his high school years. He won the Idaho 5A state championship in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.82 and was also a bronze medalist at the 5A state championships in the 4x100 relay and long jump.

Overall, Thunder Ridge was not a very good high school football team; according to MaxPreps, it didn't have a single winning season during Johnson’s tenure. However, even amid the team's struggles, Johnson would be seen as a player who can do it all on the field and as someone whom schools would look at to add to their program.

Nov 11, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) catches a pass for a touchdown over Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson would be a 3-star recruit coming out of high school as the 792nd player nationally in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports, and would be ranked as the 54th-ranked athlete and the second-ranked player coming out of the state of Idaho.

Johnson would receive offers from multiple FCS schools, including Montana State, Weber State, and Eastern Washington. However, during the later part of his senior season with the Titans, Johnson's recruitment would heat up as Power Four teams, including Utah, Virginia, and Washington State, would all offer him.

Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) falls to the ground after a tackle by Utah's Tao Johnson (15) in the second half of the college football between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Johnson would choose to stay on the West Coast and play for Utah, as head coach Kyle Whittingham has been one of the better developers of secondary players.

Tao Johnson at Utah

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes interim coach Morgan Scalley celebrates with safety Tao Johnson (5) after victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Whittingham has produced players from Utah who have gone on to have great success in the NFL. Players such as cornerback Jaylon Johnson, linebacker Devin Lloyd, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and, most recently, offensive tackle Spencer Fano was picked ninth overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Committing to Utah seemed like a no-brainer compared to the other schools. However, in his freshman year, it seemed that Whittingham didn't know where to play him, as he played in just five games, both as a wide receiver and on special teams as a return man. Johnson was able to get a redshirt season after his first year, which was needed for his development.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) carries the ball ahead of Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his second year with the Utes, Johnson would find his position in the secondary as a nickel cornerback. In his first season at the nickel spot, Johnson would have a good year, finishing with 33 tackles with 16 solo tackles while playing in all 13 games of the Utes' season. Johnson would prove to be reliable at stopping the run with 1.5 tackles for a loss, as well as being able to help with the pass defense with five pass deflections.

Johnson would have some good games as a redshirt freshman; against the 17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats, he would have a season-best five tackles. Johnson would have another good game in Week Two against Baylor with a season-high two pass breakups.

Utah's Tao Johnson (15) celebrates a missed Oklahoma State field goal in the first half of the college football between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into his redshirt sophomore season at Utah, Johnson would move to the safety position and would become a leader for the Utes' defense. Johnson would become a much better tackler in his second season with 70 total tackles and 41 solo tackles with four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and his first career interception.

It seems Johnson loves playing against Arizona and Baylor, as he had another stellar game against them. With a season high of nine tackles, with six being solo tackles, as well as having his one interception against the Wildcats. Against the Bears, Johnson would have seven tackles with two tackles for a loss, as well as a 77-yard TD return on a blocked field goal.

Nov 18, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back Jonah Coleman (3) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While not having the statistical year he had last season, Johnson’s redshirt junior season would be more of the same for the Utes as he would once again be a leader for one of the better defenses in college football. Johnson would finish the year with 51 total tackles, 27 being solo, 2.5 tackles for a loss, and two interceptions on the season.

Johnson was expecting to return to Utah for his final year until head coach Whittingham left for Michigan. With that in mind, Johnson decided to enter the transfer portal and would move to the West Coast and play for UCLA.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson With the Bruins

Johnson is not considered one of the top safeties in college football who will be a day-one or day-two draft pick. However, he is very productive and comes into his own against tougher opponents on the field.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson also forms a great pairing next to Cole Martin as a safety duo. Both are great tacklers who can stop the run and play great pass defense, and it will be fun to watch them on the field together.

Overall, Johnson is entering his final year of college football and will be a reliable player for the Bruins next season. While he isn't flashy and won't “wow” you, he does his job well on the field and works harder than everyone else.