Baseball America Names UCLA's Sleeper for 2026

It's shaping up to be a special baseball season for UCLA, and the preseason recognition keeps coming.

The Bruins begin the year as the No. 1 team in the country, with three preseason All-Americans, and a potential Player of the Year candidate and No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft in junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky. Now, another Bruin has been recognized by Baseball America.

UCLA Baseball's Sleeper

The renowned baseball outlet recently went through all 25 Preseason Top-25 teams and named an "MLB Draft Sleeper Prospect" for each, based on traits and/or opportunities entering the season. Junior RHP Cal Randall was chosen for the Bruins.



"Randall is likely to return to the bullpen in 2026 after pitching to a 3.08 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 26.1 relief innings as a sophomore last year," Baseball America's Jacob Rudner writes. "Even without a jump in workload on a roster full of returning arms, his draft value is rooted in traits. Randall showed well above-average extension and a flat approach on a mid-90s fastball that carried through the top of the zone with run. His changeup is a legitimate separator with fade and tumble, while a high leg kick with a crossfire, three-quarters release adds deception. Those qualities give him real top 10-round interest."



Randall was the No. 16 right-handed pitcher and No. 71 overall baseball prospect coming out of De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. He was previously considered for the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school, but he removed his name from the pool to play college ball at UCLA.



He had a promising but slow start to his college career, holding opponents to just a .190 batting average and leading the UCLA team with 14 K/9 but only throwing 5.2 innings during his freshman season.



Randall took a big step as a sophomore in 2025, appearing in 28 games out of the bullpen and posting a 2-1 record with a 3.08 ERA over 26.1 innings. He even lowered his opponents' batting average to .185 with the heavier workload, and held opposing teams scoreless in 19 innings. He then ended the campaign with seven strikeouts in the NCAA Tournament.



With everything UCLA has returning on the baseball diamond this year, the Bruins are a real championship contender. Randall will lead the bullpen efforts. He's flown under the radar so far, but he has the makings of a bullpen star. Now that he's been noticed by one of the sport's top publications, it's only a matter of time before other baseball fans learn his name. That will happen quickly if he does his job.

