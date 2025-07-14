One Bruin Taken in Day One MLB Draft; More Expected
The first three rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft took place last night, and one UCLA commit was selected.
Right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes was taken in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cervantes was a highly touted prospect heading into the draft, and even though he was committed to the Bruins, an MLB signing bonus may prove too tempting to pass up.
MLB.com’s prospect scouting report breaks down why Cervantes is worth a hefty bonus:
“Cervantes has an intriguing combination of repertoire and feel for pitching, with projection pointing to more in the tank as he matures. He has a chance to have three or four at least above-average offerings. His fastball is typically in the 90-93 mph range, but it's a four-seamer with excellent carry and ride with good spin up in the zone.”
Still only 17, he turns 18 in August, Cervantes already shows polish well beyond his age, and with room to grow, it would be surprising if he doesn’t live up to the hype.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Cervantes was the lone UCLA-linked player drafted so far. Most Bruins are not eligible until 2026, including projected No. 1 pick Roch Cholowsky.
But several Bruins and commits are still in play for Day 2.
In Baseball America’s “Best Remaining Available Prospects,” right-handed pitcher and UCLA commit Zach Strickland is the highest-ranked Bruin listed. Ranked No. 147 overall, Strickland was widely expected to be a Day 2 selection.
There’s a strong chance Strickland never plays a game at UCLA. According to the Daily Bruin, he was initially assigned to the Corvallis Knights, a summer league team for amateurs, but since his name is absent from the Knights’ roster, it suggests he's preparing to go pro.
Several position players also have a shot to be selected in the later rounds.
Center fielder and redshirt sophomore Payton Brennan became a staple in UCLA’s lineup and helped power the Bruins to the College World Series.
In 50 games this past season, Brennan hit .303 with six home runs and 41 RBIs. He especially shone in the postseason, hitting .455 during the Los Angeles Regional and driving in a team-high 11 RBIs.
Right fielder AJ Salgado is another intriguing prospect with only one year of college eligibility remaining.
After going undrafted in 2024, he rebounded with a strong season, batting .312 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs. Now projected as a fifth-round pick, Salgado is expected to turn pro if drafted, given his limited NCAA eligibility.
While UCLA is widely known as one of the nation’s premier basketball programs, its baseball program continues to churn out pros at a steady clip.
And that sends a message.
Want good weather? A world-class education? A shot at the next level?
Come to UCLA, where your future is only the beginning of the journey.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another baseball story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.