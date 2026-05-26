UCLA Baseball Region Breakdown: Schedule, How To Watch, Bracket

The official NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was unveiled on Monday, revealing the 64 teams in the running for the 2026 College World Series and the regions in which they will open tournament play.

For UCLA, that means they won't have to go far. As the No. 1 overall seed, the Bruins are hosting their region on their own campus at Jackie Robinson Stadium. They'll play West Coast Conference (WCC) Tournament Champions Saint Mary's in their opener, with Cal Poly and Virginia Tech rounding out the rest of the regional.

Here's what to know about the Los Angeles bracket before the first pitch.

Los Angeles Region Schedule

Friday, May 29

Game 1: No. 1 UCLA (51-6) vs. Saint Mary's (34-25), 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, ESPNU



Game 2: Cal Poly (36-22) vs. Virginia Tech (30-24), 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, ESPN+

UCLA has earned the 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝 and will host Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, and Saint Mary's at JRS for the Los Angeles Regional.



The Bruins will take on Saint Mary's in the opening game of the regional on Friday at 12 p.m. PT.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/a7D1aKjmvR — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 25, 2026

Saturday, May 30

Game 3: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2



Game 4: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Sunday, May 31

Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3



Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 (potential elimination game)

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Monday, June 1 (if needed)

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6

Jun 8, 2013; Fullerton, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) celebrates with second baseman Cody Regis (18) following a 3-0 win against the Cal State Fullerton Titans to win the Fullerton super regional of the 2013 NCAA baseball tournament at Goodwin Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

How To Watch

All NCAA Baseball Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks. The Los Angeles Region will utilize ESPN 2 and the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Bracket Breakdown

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

UCLA is the only one of the four teams in this region ranked in any of the latest Top 25 polls and in the top 25 in RPI nationally. On paper at least, that means the Bruins should emerge as the winner of this region.

Virginia Tech has the best remaining RPI ranking of the other teams in the region at 42nd in the country, while Cal Poly sits just outside the top 70, and Saint Mary's is way down the list at 140th. Both of the latter teams were likely affected by playing a lower strength of schedule due to being members of smaller conferences.

Cal Poly and Saint Mary's are making their second consecutive NCAA Baseball Tournament appearances. Cal Poly tied for first place in the Big West with UC-Santa Barbara, which is also in the 64-team field. They were the only two Big West teams to finish the season with records above .500. Saint Mary's is the only WCC team after taking down the top four teams in the conference on its way to the WCC Tournament title, sealing an automatic bid.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is one of eight ACC teams to make the Tournament, earning its first appearance in four years. The Hokies finished seventh in the ACC during the regular season, but their favorable RPI and reaching the ACC Tournament quarterfinals boosted their resume.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA is the only team of the four to have won the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The other three have never reached the College World Series in Omaha.