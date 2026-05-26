UCLA Baseball Region Breakdown: Schedule, How To Watch, Bracket
The official NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was unveiled on Monday, revealing the 64 teams in the running for the 2026 College World Series and the regions in which they will open tournament play.
For UCLA, that means they won't have to go far. As the No. 1 overall seed, the Bruins are hosting their region on their own campus at Jackie Robinson Stadium. They'll play West Coast Conference (WCC) Tournament Champions Saint Mary's in their opener, with Cal Poly and Virginia Tech rounding out the rest of the regional.
Here's what to know about the Los Angeles bracket before the first pitch.
Los Angeles Region Schedule
Friday, May 29
Game 1: No. 1 UCLA (51-6) vs. Saint Mary's (34-25), 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, ESPNU
Game 2: Cal Poly (36-22) vs. Virginia Tech (30-24), 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, ESPN+
Saturday, May 30
Game 3: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2
Game 4: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2
Sunday, May 31
Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 (potential elimination game)
Monday, June 1 (if needed)
Game 7: Rematch of Game 6
How To Watch
All NCAA Baseball Tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks. The Los Angeles Region will utilize ESPN 2 and the ESPN+ streaming platform.
Bracket Breakdown
UCLA is the only one of the four teams in this region ranked in any of the latest Top 25 polls and in the top 25 in RPI nationally. On paper at least, that means the Bruins should emerge as the winner of this region.
Virginia Tech has the best remaining RPI ranking of the other teams in the region at 42nd in the country, while Cal Poly sits just outside the top 70, and Saint Mary's is way down the list at 140th. Both of the latter teams were likely affected by playing a lower strength of schedule due to being members of smaller conferences.
Cal Poly and Saint Mary's are making their second consecutive NCAA Baseball Tournament appearances. Cal Poly tied for first place in the Big West with UC-Santa Barbara, which is also in the 64-team field. They were the only two Big West teams to finish the season with records above .500. Saint Mary's is the only WCC team after taking down the top four teams in the conference on its way to the WCC Tournament title, sealing an automatic bid.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is one of eight ACC teams to make the Tournament, earning its first appearance in four years. The Hokies finished seventh in the ACC during the regular season, but their favorable RPI and reaching the ACC Tournament quarterfinals boosted their resume.
UCLA is the only team of the four to have won the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The other three have never reached the College World Series in Omaha.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.