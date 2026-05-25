UCLA College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Locations, Record

The 64-team field for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament has officially been announced, and the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins now know who they will be facing as they host the Los Angeles Regional and attempt to stay atop the college baseball world wire-to-wire: from preseason No. 1 to National Champion.

UCLA was one of three Big Ten schools selected to host during the regional round, along with Nebraska and Oregon.

🚨 2026 DI Baseball Regional Host Sites 🚨



👉 https://t.co/4UMGre4vOL



The 16 sites are listed in alphabetical order.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fZn8Ism7HE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 25, 2026

Let's take a look at how things line up for the Bruins in the postseason.

Opening Game

No. 1 UCLA (51-6) vs. Saint Mary's (34-25)

Date: Friday, May 29



Time: 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT



TV: ESPNU



Location: Jackie Robinson Stadium

UCLA has earned the 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝 and will host Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, and Saint Mary's at JRS for the Los Angeles Regional.



The Bruins will take on Saint Mary's in the opening game of the regional on Friday at 12 p.m. PT.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/a7D1aKjmvR — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 25, 2026

UCLA will kick off its NCAA Tournament run with a matchup against West Coast Conference (WCC) champion Saint Mary's, making its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Gaels won their regional opener against Oregon State last season but were ultimately eliminated by the Beavers two days later.

UCLA and St. Mary's have met once before, with the Bruins earning a three-game sweep while outscoring the Gaels 14-1.

Los Angeles Regional

Regional play will begin on Friday, May 29, in Los Angeles, with the Bruins and the Gaels playing the first game at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Cal Poly (36-22) and Virginia Tech (30-24) in the second at 8 p.m. ET. The winners will advance to face each other on Saturday, while the losers will face elimination as part of the double-elimination format.

That means it will continue until every team except for one has lost twice, ending on either Sunday, May 31, or Monday, June 2, when one team will earn a berth in the Super Regionals.

Potential Super Regionals

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

If that team advancing ends up being UCLA, the Bruins should also host the Super Regional round in Los Angeles as the No. 1 overall seed. That will pit the Bruins in a best-of-three series against the winner of another region, with a spot in the College World Series in Omaha on the line.

The official site and matchup announcements for this round are expected to be known by 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2. The games will be played Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7.

Potential College World Series

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) tags out UCLA Bruins left fielder Dean West (36) during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, where the country's final eight teams will compete for the national title. It begins Friday, June 12, with double-elimination matchups to get to the final two teams. Once those two schools emerge, they face off in a best-of-three series for the championship, which is expected to take place Saturday, June 20, through Monday, June 22.