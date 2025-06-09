Who Will Bruins Play in Omaha for College World Series?
The UCLA Bruins are making their first College World Series appearance since 2013 after defeating UTSA in two games in the Los Angeles Super Regional.
Who are the Bruins going to play, though? Let's take a look.
UCLA made its way back to Omaha for the first time in 12 years by winning five consecutive games. The Bruins swept their way through the Los Angeles Regional, defeating Fresno State, Arizona State and UC Irvine but a combined 24 runs.
After the Roadrunners upset the No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns in the Austin Regional, UCLA was able to host the Super Regional best-of-three series at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
The Bruins beat UTSA 5-2 in the first game and 7-0 in the second, shutting out the Roadrunners in the last 16 innings of play.
Now UCLA awaits it's first opponent of the four-team, double elimination tournament in Omaha. The winner of game three of the Duke-Murray State series in the Durham Super Regional will be their opponent.
The other two teams in UCLA's bracket play will be the 3rd seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, who defeated Tennessee in the Fayetteville Super Regional, and the winner between LSU and West Virginia in the third game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
Game three of the Duke-Murray State and LSU-West Virginia series' will be played Monday evening.
Bruins coach John Savage and shortstop Roch Cholowsky are both soaking in the moment and mentally preparing for what's to come next round.
"I think this team doesn't feel like this is the end of the journey," Savage said after the win. "It wasn't our goal to just get to Omaha. We've talked a lot about going and playing well, taking our game to whoever we play. I'm really excited for the guys, excited for the alumni, the fans. I'm excited for everyone involved. At the end of the day, it's an appreciation on my behalf towards a lot of people."
Cholowsky added:
"This is surreal to me. It's just something that I've dreamed of as long as I could remember. Getting to go experience [the CWS] a couple years ago just added that much more fire to the dream.
I haven't wrapped my head around it. It's something that I'm never going to forget. But, I mean, we're not done yet. We're going there to play our game of baseball and just take it other teams, so I'm looking forward to that."
