Former Bruin Adem Bona Back in Action Tuesday
Former standout UCLA center Adem Bona is continuing his NBA 2K26 Summer League journey with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.
The Sixers take on the Washington Wizards at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on ESPN+ and NBA TV.
Bona has been on an impressive young trajectory with Philadelphia, coming off his rookie season with the franchise. In his rookie season, he averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on an impressive 70.3% from the field in 58 games.
He put up highs of 28 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks at varying points of the season. Backing up, and in most cases starting in place of, superstar Joel Embiid.
Through two games in the Las Vegas Summer League, Bona is averaging 7.0 points, 5.5 points, 1.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game on 46.7% from the field. It hasn't been the best showing, but like every young player endures, it takes a while for them to get back into the shape of things in the summer league.
The Wizards are trotting out some impressive young talent, including the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, Tre Johnson, alongside last year's second overall pick, Alex Sarr. Washington's budding young big men are a good litmus test for Bona to get back in the shape of things.
Bona played two seasons with the Bruins from 2022-24 and averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 66 games for his career. In his sophomore season in 2023-34, he averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks as a starter in all 33 games.
He finished the season with 58 blocks, becoming UCLA's first player to record at least 50 blocks in consecutive seasons since Dan Gadzuric in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Most importantly, in his sophomore season, Bona was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and secured first-team All-Pac-12 honors and Pac-12 Defensive Team honors.
Bona was taken in the 2024 NBA Draft by the 76ers with the 41st overall pick in the second round. He is still currently staking his claim as a dominant force in the league, but he, without a doubt, has a promising young future in the NBA.
