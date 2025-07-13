Incoming Freshman May Put UCLA Women's Hoops Over the Top
UCLA Basketball is practically a factory for high-end talent.
Historically, because of the John Wooden years, the men’s team has dominated the discourse. But lately, the women’s program has become the cream of the crop — and it’s only gotten better year after year.
Last season, the Bruins blew the doors off the hinges, finishing 34-3 overall, 16-2 in conference play, and taking just one loss apiece at home, on the road, and at neutral sites.
That run earned them the top overall seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament, but their title hopes were dashed in the Final Four, where they were ultimately dismantled by eventual champion UConn.
With revenge on the mind, head coach Cori Close went to work — and landed a massive commitment from the No. 2 recruit in the nation, Sienna Betts.
Does that last name sound familiar? It should. She’s the younger sister of Bruins senior center Lauren Betts, who has been one of the most dominant players in women’s college basketball.
Lauren enters this season as the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament MVP, All-Big Ten selection, NCAA All-Tournament Team honoree, and AP All-American.
So bringing in Sienna — a McDonald’s All-American and stretch-five threat — could be just what the Bruins needed.
Before she gets to Westwood, though, Sienna has a busy summer. On Saturday, she kicked off the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup with Team USA in Brno, Czechia, where the Americans obliterated South Korea by the score of 134-53.
In that game, Betts looked like the superstar that she is. She made 11 out of 12 shots, including all three of her 3-pointers, scored 25 points, had six rebounds, four assists, and a pair of blocks.
Last summer, she helped lead Team USA to gold at the U18 Championships in Colombia.
When the college season rolls around, Betts will be a major addition for UCLA. She brings size, touch in the paint, and a reliable perimeter shot that keeps defenses honest. That outside shooting could be crucial for the Bruins — last year’s squad was top-seeded, but only average from three-point range.
The rest of the core remains mostly intact. The biggest departure is guard Londynn Jones, who entered the transfer portal, along with a few depth pieces who didn’t log major minutes.
But pairing Sienna with her sister Lauren could cause havoc — not just in the Big Ten, but nationally.
With Lauren’s proven resume and Sienna’s untapped upside, UCLA’s ceiling might be even higher this year.
And the younger Betts? She might just be the one who pushes them over the top.
