How Disrespected UCLA Hoops Was in Latest Preseason Rankings

Were Mick Cronin's 2025-26 Bruins disrespected in these latest preseason rankings?

Connor Moreno

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
We're just under a month away from Mick Cronin's long-anticipated seventh season coaching the UCLA Bruins men's basketball team.

The 2025-26 roster has arguably one of the highest ceilings of any team he's coached in Westwood, and that's because of the game-changing addition of New Mexico transfer point guard Donovan Dent.

With such little time before the season starts, rankings and polls are taking shape across all platforms, and the Bruins might have been underrated in The Athletic's latest preseason Big Ten rankings.

College basketball staff writer CJ Moore released his rankings of, arguably, the deepest conference in the country this season, and he placed UCLA as the seventh-best team in the Big Ten. Moore did acknowledge that he may be underrating the Bruins, placing them in the "Could make me look bad for slotting too low" tier along with Indiana, Michigan State and Oregon.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

On why he slotted the Bruins where he did, Moore said. "UCLA was good enough defensively a year ago but its offense needed someone to make the game easier for everyone else. Cronin likely landed that player in Dent, who was one of the best guards in the country and should help Dailey and Bilodeau be the best versions of themselves.

Feb 14, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"Cronin’s best teams at UCLA have had a high assist rate point guard and have suffered since Tyger Campbell graduated. Dent has had a 30-plus assist rate the last two seasons. The hope is he takes UCLA’s offense from good to great."

The Dent addition is huge, and it may be the difference in the Bruins making a deep run in March. So much so that the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year found himself earning preseason Big Ten honors.

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dent Recognized in Preseason Conference Awards

Dent is already making waves in a newer, bigger conference than he's used to. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year was one of 10 hoopers to make the preseason All-Big Ten Men's Basketball team, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Here's the list of names on the Big Ten's preseason team:

  • Donovan Dent, UCLA
  • Braden Smith, Purdue
  • Bennett Stritz, Iowa
  • Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
  • Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
  • Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
  • Nate Bittle, Oregon
  • Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
  • John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Dent will be one of the biggest names to watch in all of college hoops, not just the Big Ten. He has a skillset that Cronin hasn't had at point guard in his career.

