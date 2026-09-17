Biggest Takeaways From UCLA’s Non-Conference Portion of Schedule

UCLA’s schedule for the 2026-27 season has finally been released, and it says a lot about the expectations for the Bruins this season.

The Bruins will face some quality opponents before conference play, which should give UCLA a great test and help them get more comfortable heading into their Big Ten schedule.

Early Test Against Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve known the Bruins would play Arizona for some time, and it will be a great early-season test. The Wildcats are coming off a trip to the Final Four, and they're aiming to win the National Championship.

Tommy Lloyd and Arizona have built yet another championship-caliber roster, and it will certainly be an extremely tough game to begin the year. That game will be on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

Good Stretch of Games To Get Acclimated

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of newcomers on this Bruins team, and it’s going to take time to build chemistry among everyone. Luckily, the UCLA schedule gives the Bruins a five-game stretch after Arizona that they should end with five wins.

Starting Nov. 6, the Bruins will face off against North Florida, Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton, Delaware, and an as-yet-unannounced opponent on Nov. 11. According to reports , the matchup will be against a mid-major, but the Bruins are waiting for the contracts to be finalized.

San Diego Tournament Could Be Tough

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will compete in a multi-team tournament in San Diego, with Saint Mary’s, Texas, and Georgetown as the other three opponents in the event. UCLA will open the tournament against Saint Mary’s on Nov. 26 and will face either Georgetown or Texas, depending on the result against the Gaels.

Georgetown should be the easiest opponent of the bunch, and Saint Mary’s has a reputation for producing solid teams every season. Texas has built a fantastic roster this season through the transfer portal, and it could be one of the best in the country. Early-season games against potentially elite teams could streamline and speed up the process of getting the roster into a championship mindset.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neutral Site vs. Gonzaga

UCLA fans certainly hold unfavorable memories of the Zags. UCLA will get a chance to take on the Bulldogs in Anaheim in early December (Dec. 5), about a month before conference play fully ramps up. Gonzaga will no doubt have championship aspirations, and it will be a fantastic matchup that gives both teams a taste of what March will be like.