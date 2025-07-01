Former Bruin Waived By the Utah Jazz
With NBA Free Agency cooking, one of the NBA’s more serviceable role players is looking for a new home.
Former UCLA Bruin, Johnny Juzang was waived by the Utah Jazz after three quality seasons in Salt Lake City.
Juzang was a former five-star recruit and signed with John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats, but ultimately had a disappointing freshman year.
That was when Mick Cronin brought the Cali kid home with the UCLA Bruins and revitalized his career.
In two seasons in Westwood, Juzang averaged a career 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 35% from three, and 85% from the free throw line.
Additionally, he was named to the All Pac-12 team in both of his seasons, as well as being named to the All American 3rd Team in 2021-22.
But what helped Juzang live in Bruin folklore was the way he led UCLA from the First Four to the Final Four in the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament. Juzang was unstoppable, averaging 22.8 points per game, four rebounds, and a smidge under a steal per game.
Clearly his time in Lexington was a fluke.
And Juzang believed that to be true as well. So much so, that after his junior season, he forewent his senior season and entered the 2022 NBA Draft… only to be undrafted.
In what some would take it as a hit to the ego, it was familiar territory for him. Doubted, but never out of it.
After the Draft, Juzang played with the Utah Jazz’s Summer League team, and afterwards signed a two-way deal with the Jazz.
It took a little before he got some playing time, while also dealing with injuries, but when he saw the floor, he was rather productive.
His first two seasons in Salt Lake resulted in back-and-forth stops to the G-League, only playing 38 games out of a possible 164, but Utah was so impressed that it gave him a four year, $12 million deal.
That’s when Juzang became a consistent rotation player. In 2024-25, he played in 64 games started in 18, and built a reputation as a solid catch-and-shoot player.
He averaged 8.9 points per game, while shooting 38% from beyond the arc, confirming what he already knew.
He is an NBA player.
Even though he was waived by Utah, Juzang is going to fit in with a team looking for a shooter, and someone who can score when needed. While he isn’t going to be a starter on a championship-contending team, the need for players like Juzang is at a premium.
