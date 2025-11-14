UCLA Hoops Offer Elite 2028 Small Forward
While UCLA head coach Mick Cronin is focused on the 2025-2026 season, he and his staff have remained active on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.
The 2026 recruiting class remains the Bruins' priority for now, but the program is also looking ahead to future cycles. UCLA's most recent offer was to a five-star 2028 small forward prospect, who's ranked as a top-five recruit in the class.
UCLA Extends Offer to Five-Star Small Forward
On Nov 13, UCLA offered Colton Hiller, a five-star small forward from Coatesville High School in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Hiller shared that the Bruins had offered him on X, writing, "Blessed to receive a offer from UCLA!"
Hiller is only a sophomore at Coatesville High School, but he's already established himself as one of the most exciting recruits in the 2028 class. ESPN ranks him as the No. 4 overall player in the country, the No. 2 small forward, and the No. 1 prospect from Pennsylvania.
The 6'6" forward has already garnered interest from some of the country's top programs, with Syracuse, Villanova, Louisville, Alabama, and now UCLA all in the mix so far.
Hiller comes from a very athletic family. His older brother, Maxwell, plays football at Coatesville and is a consensus five-star offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class. Maxwell took an unofficial visit with Alabama last week, and Colton also went along for an unofficial visit with Nate Oats and the basketball program.
The visit to Tuscaloosa has been Hiller's only one so far, but he's expected to take a few more trips during the 2025-2026 season. The Bruins' offer comes relatively early in his recruitment, and Cronin and his staff have plenty of time to make up ground with some of the other programs competing for him.
Hiller is only the third 2028 prospect that UCLA has offered, joining four-star combo guard Liam Mitakaro and five-star shooting guard Aden Diggs, who was on campus in Westwood for an unofficial visit on Nov 8.
The 2028 class could become an elite group for UCLA, as they are already well-positioned with Diggs and Mitakaro and will likely start making a push for Hiller. The Bruins did not bring in any high school prospects during the 2025 recruiting cycle, so adding young talent is essential for Cronin in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes
While there's a long way to go before Hiller makes a decision, the Bruins have at the very least established themselves as a contender to land him.
