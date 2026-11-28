The UCLA Bruins returned to the win column on Friday, with a 75-63 win over Georgetown.

It was far from an impressive performance by the Bruins, who struggled mightily from an efficiency standpoint for the second straight game. That said, here are grades for the players' outings in the Bruins' seventh win of the season.

Trent Perry: C-

Perry was disappointing against St. Mary's, and that carried over to Friday. The junior guard never had an opportunity to establish himself in this game, picking up two fouls by the midway point of the first half. Perry had four fouls by the 11-minute mark of the second half, limiting him to only 16 minutes played.

Nov 27, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) controls the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Elmarko Jackson (9) during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In two games at the Rady Children's Invitational, Perry compiled 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds while shooting 4-of-19 from the field.

Nikola Kusturica: C

Kusturica was also uncharacteristically quiet over this two-game stretch. The freshman guard didn't improve much from Thursday night, struggling to find a rhythm against Georgetown. The 17-year-old phenom missed several open jump shots, which is unlike him.

Jaylen Petty: B

It was a so-so game for the Texas Tech transfer, who, similar to Perry, struggled with foul trouble in the first half. Petty went 4-of-9 from the field for 10 points and four rebounds.

Nov 27, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Caleb Williams (4) controls the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Petty (4) during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we talked about yesterday, Petty adds another element to the offense with his ability to be utilized in several ways in the half-court sets. That wasn't apparent against Georgetown as the entire offense was off-sync.

Eric Dailey Jr.: B+

UCLA's frontcourt was the most consistent component on Thursday and Friday. Against Georgetown, Dailey Jr. was the best player in the starting lineup. The forward recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-of-14 from the field.

Due to an all-around poor offensive performance, the Bruins were dependent on physically imposing their will in the paint and on the glass. Dailey Jr. deserves the lion's share of credit for that development.

Xavier Booker: B

Nov 27, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Xavier Booker (1) looks on during the second half of a game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker was productive, but not efficient. The veteran big man recorded 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while shooting 3-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point range. The six three-point attempts were perplexing, given the Bruins couldn't buy a made field goal throughout the game.

Planting Booker and Dailey Jr. in the paint more often would have generated more efficient looks at the basket. Mick Cronin will likely emphasize that in the film room this week.

Azavier Robinson: A+

With Petty and Perry struggling with foul trouble, Robinson was given extensive minutes off the bench. The sophomore guard capitalized on the opportunity and was the reason UCLA won this game comfortably in the end.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Azavier Robinson (23) goes up for a basket against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson produced 23 points while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. Seemingly every time Robinson was given the ball, he made a play. Blowing by defenders on his way to the rim generated easy offense for a team desperately looking for anything. Robinson was UCLA's MVP.