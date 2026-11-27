It was a missed opportunity for the UCLA Bruins, who fell to St. Mary's, 85-70.

Here are grades for the Bruins in their first loss of the season on Thanksgiving Day.

Nikola Kusturica: C-

Kusturica should have had his way in this matchup. His size, creativity, and multifaceted skill set are overwhelming aspects against a lackluster defensive team. That clearly didn't happen, as the freshman guard-forward was marginalized throughout the game.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) drives against UCLA Bruins center Javonte Floyd (2) during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We expected Kusturica to dominate this game and set the tone offensively for the Bruins. However, St. Mary's fast-paced tempo and lethal three-point shooting took UCLA completely out of its rhythm.

Trent Perry: D

Kusturica's running mate in the backfield was much worse. Perry scored a measly four points while shooting 2-of-11 from the field.

As mentioned, defending is a major weakness for St. Mary's. This was a game the Bruins' offense should have exploded and exploited the Gaels' shortcomings. Perry didn't deliver.

Jaylen Petty: B

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Petty (4) dribbles against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Vangelis Zougris (35) during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty returned from a one-game absence and was one of the Bruins' more effective players.

The Texas Tech transfer recorded 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three-point range. His inefficiency from the perimeter is why his grade suffered. Nevertheless, Petty's ability to operate off the ball and create looks off the dribble was on full display. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound guard's shot-making capability adds another element to UCLA's offense.

Eric Dailey Jr.: B-

Dailey Jr. was perplexingly irrelevant on the glass, which shouldn't have been the case against St. Mary's undersized frontcourt.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard/forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) looks on in the second half during a game against the Saint Mary's Gaels at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was a disappointing development for the veteran forward. Dailey Jr. needs to make major improvements when the Bruins take on Georgetown in their next game.

Xavier Booker: A

While Dailey Jr. failed to capitalize on the size advantage, Booker didn't. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center was the reason UCLA wasn't run out of the building in the first half, imposing his will in the paint and on the boards.

Booker's dominance carried over into the second half, finishing the game with 14 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the field. Unfortunately, there's only so much a center can do when the opposing team is lights out from the perimeter.

The Bench: D

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Joe Philon III (7) dunks against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll group the entire second unit in this assessment. The box score would indicate that the bench was serviceable, but the bulk of its collective production occurred in garbage time.

Overall, the bench was non-existent in this game. With several players in the starting lineup struggling, head coach Mick Cronin needed his second unit to step up at some point. That never happened.