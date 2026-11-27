UCLA Basketball Report Card Against St. Mary's: Who Starred, Bombed
In this story:
It was a missed opportunity for the UCLA Bruins, who fell to St. Mary's, 85-70.
Here are grades for the Bruins in their first loss of the season on Thanksgiving Day.
Nikola Kusturica: C-
Kusturica should have had his way in this matchup. His size, creativity, and multifaceted skill set are overwhelming aspects against a lackluster defensive team. That clearly didn't happen, as the freshman guard-forward was marginalized throughout the game.
We expected Kusturica to dominate this game and set the tone offensively for the Bruins. However, St. Mary's fast-paced tempo and lethal three-point shooting took UCLA completely out of its rhythm.
Trent Perry: D
Kusturica's running mate in the backfield was much worse. Perry scored a measly four points while shooting 2-of-11 from the field.
As mentioned, defending is a major weakness for St. Mary's. This was a game the Bruins' offense should have exploded and exploited the Gaels' shortcomings. Perry didn't deliver.
Jaylen Petty: B
Petty returned from a one-game absence and was one of the Bruins' more effective players.
The Texas Tech transfer recorded 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three-point range. His inefficiency from the perimeter is why his grade suffered. Nevertheless, Petty's ability to operate off the ball and create looks off the dribble was on full display. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound guard's shot-making capability adds another element to UCLA's offense.
Eric Dailey Jr.: B-
Dailey Jr. was perplexingly irrelevant on the glass, which shouldn't have been the case against St. Mary's undersized frontcourt.
That was a disappointing development for the veteran forward. Dailey Jr. needs to make major improvements when the Bruins take on Georgetown in their next game.
Xavier Booker: A
While Dailey Jr. failed to capitalize on the size advantage, Booker didn't. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center was the reason UCLA wasn't run out of the building in the first half, imposing his will in the paint and on the boards.
Booker's dominance carried over into the second half, finishing the game with 14 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the field. Unfortunately, there's only so much a center can do when the opposing team is lights out from the perimeter.
The Bench: D
We'll group the entire second unit in this assessment. The box score would indicate that the bench was serviceable, but the bulk of its collective production occurred in garbage time.
Overall, the bench was non-existent in this game. With several players in the starting lineup struggling, head coach Mick Cronin needed his second unit to step up at some point. That never happened.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.