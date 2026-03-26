UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Case for Skyy Clark’s 2026 Return

There is a chance that Skyy Clark could play for UCLA in the 2026-2027 season.

In today’s episode, we will go over the possibility of Skyy Clark returning to UCLA next season. As a senior, this season was his final year of eligibility. However, Clark has officially applied for a fifth year, meaning we could potentially see him back in the blue and gold.

Watch Today's Episode Below

The odds of Clark returning to UCLA next season are very slim. His argument is that he played only 13 games during his freshman season at Illinois and has also missed games this season with UCLA. While that is a compelling case, it is still unlikely the NCAA will grant him additional eligibility.

In my personal opinion, the NCAA appears to be cracking down on athletes who are several years past the traditional graduation age from continuing to play college basketball. The 2020 season created many of these eligibility complications. For example, across the city, Chad Baker-Mazara was 26 when he played against the Bruins that season.

UPDATE: #UCLA senior guard Skyy Clark will seek a 5th year of eligibility.



Clark told me he’s been working with the university’s compliance office & assistant coach Nate Georgeton to submit the necessary files to the NCAA.



The basis of Clark’s argument is that he played only… — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) March 23, 2026

While it would be great for Clark to receive an extra year of eligibility, it may not align with the broader direction college athletics is moving. Allowing him another year could open the door for other players in similar situations. If it were approved, it would certainly be a surprise.

What if Eligibility Is Granted?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In another scenario where Clark returns to UCLA, it would be a major addition for the Bruins. Not only would his experience elevate the rest of the roster, but his skill set would be extremely valuable as well. Prior to his injury, Clark was shooting 49.6% from three-point range.

The general consensus is that Trent Perry will be the primary guard for UCLA next season. While it would be exciting to see Perry run the offense, having Clark at the shooting guard position would provide valuable experience in the backcourt.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins are expected to be rebuilding next season. With Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent both departing, they leave major gaps in UCLA’s lineup. If Clark were part of the rotation, it could allow UCLA to remain competitive even during a transition year.

UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Clark will most likely not be playing for UCLA next season. However, if he were able to return, it would significantly benefit the team. Only time will tell once the NCAA makes its decision.