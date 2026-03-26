Expectations for UCLA's Guard Room Next Season

If there is one position group to be a little nervous about for UCLA in 2026-27, it will be the guard room.

UCLA will lose star Donovan Dent and potentially Skyy Clark if he is unable to earn a fifth year of eligibility. Because of that, the Bruins will look to two young players to fill the gap, with Trent Perry and Eric Freeny. But how far can they really go?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Guards Showed Growth

For starters, both players showed tremendous growth throughout last season. Perry began the season on the bench but finished as UCLA’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range.

While Freeny’s numbers were not as impressive, averaging 2.0 points per game while shooting 37.5% from the field and 37% from three-point range, he still made significant strides toward the end of the season. The biggest issue with Freeny’s production was the limited sample size.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both players have already shown considerable growth, even with limited playing time. Now, with a full season under their belts and the expectation that they will be starters, they could make a major impact for UCLA. While the results may not come immediately, they could become much more evident later in the season.

Expectations for both guards should be fairly high. Without Dent, Tyler Bilodeau , and potentially Clark on the roster, there will be plenty of opportunities to showcase scoring ability. Both players have already shown flashes throughout the season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry Could Breakout

This should open the door for Perry to potentially score around 20 points per game. While that might seem ambitious, UCLA’s lineup last season was far more crowded than what it could look like next year. Because of that, Perry could become the Bruins’ primary scoring option.

That projection does depend on whether UCLA adds another guard through the transfer portal . If the Bruins do not bring in another guard, Perry may have to play more of a floor-general role and become more pass-first. Even so, his scoring ability is strong enough that he could still produce at a high level.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the case of Freeny, he could reach the level of development that Perry showed this season. While not the most explosive player, Freeny has room to grow into a very strong player for the Bruins. If he improves his shooting, he could become a reliable two-way guard for UCLA.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images