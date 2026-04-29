With Portal Set in Stone, UCLA Is Poised for Success

The Bruins won the national title last year after one of the most dominant seasons they have ever had, only losing one game to the Texas Longhorns and eventually getting revenge against them in the Final Four.

The caveat to the success was the insane roster the Bruins had been able to assemble, which included six players who went in the top 18 picks of the WNBA Draft, accounting for 30% of those picks.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With all of that star power gone, UCLA rushed into the transfer portal to get the best players they could, and they came out on top with four of the best transfers in the nation, the most recent being Addy Brown from Iowa State.

So, with a reloaded roster, it is beginning to look like the Bruins are poised for success and a deep March Madness run next year, whether or not it means a repeat championship.

Why UCLA Is Poised for Success: The Transferring Starters

Mar 30, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) puts up a shot against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an Elite Eight game in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The biggest hole the Bruins needed to fill in the transfer portal was not young talent; it was the opposite: they had few seniors to lead the team on the court.

So when UCLA landed both Donovyn Hunter , the talented Guard from TCU, and the aforementioned Brown, leading the forwards, the problem of a lack of leadership seemed to evaporate.

Mar 26, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) during a practice session ahead of the Fort Worth Regional of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Furthermore, they brought back Elina Aarnisalo , who had spent time with the Bruins before leaving and returning, and in that time, she had a good amount of minutes on the court. She can lead her younger teammates to March Madness.

Why UCLA Is Poised for Success: The Returning Starters

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The returning players for UCLA who are projected starters are Sienna Betts and Amanda Muse, the former being the sister of star Lauren Betts and the latter having shown major potential with a few minutes on the court.

The two are set to grow exponentially with more time on the court, and the help of the transferring leaders will only make it happen faster and better, making a deep March Madness run more plausible.

Why UCLA Is Poised for Success: The Bench

Kentucky Wildcats guard Asia Boone (8) defends Arkansas Razorbacks guard Bonnie Deas (22) Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins' bench is one of the most stacked in the nation, both from transfers such as Bonnie Deas, who was a light on a dark Arkansas team last year, and returning veterans like Timea Gardiner.

The rest of the bench is also filled with potential, like the younger starters that are projected to have major minutes, and when everybody looks like they will be great, odds are a deep March Madness will follow.