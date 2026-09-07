Stock Report: 3 Rising, 3 Falling After UCLA’s Win Over Cal

The Bruins put together an impressive win over Cal in Week One.

In the road victory, many Bruins exploded onto the scene and showed UCLA fans that there is a lot to be excited about, while others showed there's still some work to be done.

Rising: Ta’Shawn James

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) celebrates with defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant (2) and Malik Hartford (12) and linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most obvious riser from UCLA’s 45-24 win over Cal was Ta’Shawn James. The safety will have bragging rights for life over Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele after picking him off twice, which ultimately sealed the win for the Bruins.

James has been somewhat of a quiet name through fall camp, but he made a major impact in the season opener on the road. Moving forward, it’ll be tough to leave James off the field if he’s going to continue to make plays as he did against Cal.

Falling: Dante Lovett

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Chase Hendricks (7) catches a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Dante Lovett (21) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s win was impressive , so there are very few players I would label as falling. Unfortunately for Dante Lovett, he had some noticeable struggles against Cal wideout Ian Strong, particularly in the first half.

Lovett allowed a huge play as well as a missed tackle against Ian Strong on a 49-yard bomb from Sagapolutele as Cal drove the field to cut the lead before the half.

Rising: Anthony Woods

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) is tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Kingston Lopa (center left) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight has been in the headlines as of late, but Anthony Woods put on a heck of a performance. Woods led the team in rushing yards with 118 yards on 8 carries, averaging an incredible 14.8 yards per carry.

Woods made his statement in the game with two incredible touchdowns, including a 53-yard house call that would be the dagger for the Golden Bears.

Falling: Leland Smith

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' passing game looked good overall, and there were plenty of receivers getting involved early and often. The Bruins ended the night with 7 different receivers tallying a reception, but San Jose State receiver Leland Smith was noticeably absent from the list.

Rising: Jalen Woods

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Adam Mohammed (24) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (9) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The entire linebacking corps had a decent night for the Bruins, but Woods is a guy who is playing with a lot of enthusiasm. Woods tallied 11 total tackles with 4 solo tackles, and played a solid game overall.

With the addition of Trent Hendrick, Woods has had his starting spot seemingly in question, but games like these could make the rotation much more interesting.

Falling: Tight End Room In The Passing Game

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) gestures during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We didn’t see much from the tight ends in the receiving aspect in UCLA’s win against Cal. Both Josh Phifer and Brayden Loftin were in debates over who would come out as the top targeted tight end, but neither of them saw any action as a receiver tonight.

In fact, Harry Lodge was the only tight end to record a reception, with just one catch for a single yard.