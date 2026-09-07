Stock Report: 3 Rising, 3 Falling After UCLA’s Win Over Cal
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The Bruins put together an impressive win over Cal in Week One.
In the road victory, many Bruins exploded onto the scene and showed UCLA fans that there is a lot to be excited about, while others showed there's still some work to be done.
Rising: Ta’Shawn James
Perhaps the most obvious riser from UCLA’s 45-24 win over Cal was Ta’Shawn James. The safety will have bragging rights for life over Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele after picking him off twice, which ultimately sealed the win for the Bruins.
James has been somewhat of a quiet name through fall camp, but he made a major impact in the season opener on the road. Moving forward, it’ll be tough to leave James off the field if he’s going to continue to make plays as he did against Cal.
Falling: Dante Lovett
UCLA’s win was impressive, so there are very few players I would label as falling. Unfortunately for Dante Lovett, he had some noticeable struggles against Cal wideout Ian Strong, particularly in the first half.
Lovett allowed a huge play as well as a missed tackle against Ian Strong on a 49-yard bomb from Sagapolutele as Cal drove the field to cut the lead before the half.
Rising: Anthony Woods
Wayne Knight has been in the headlines as of late, but Anthony Woods put on a heck of a performance. Woods led the team in rushing yards with 118 yards on 8 carries, averaging an incredible 14.8 yards per carry.
Woods made his statement in the game with two incredible touchdowns, including a 53-yard house call that would be the dagger for the Golden Bears.
Falling: Leland Smith
The Bruins' passing game looked good overall, and there were plenty of receivers getting involved early and often. The Bruins ended the night with 7 different receivers tallying a reception, but San Jose State receiver Leland Smith was noticeably absent from the list.
Rising: Jalen Woods
The entire linebacking corps had a decent night for the Bruins, but Woods is a guy who is playing with a lot of enthusiasm. Woods tallied 11 total tackles with 4 solo tackles, and played a solid game overall.
With the addition of Trent Hendrick, Woods has had his starting spot seemingly in question, but games like these could make the rotation much more interesting.
Falling: Tight End Room In The Passing Game
We didn’t see much from the tight ends in the receiving aspect in UCLA’s win against Cal. Both Josh Phifer and Brayden Loftin were in debates over who would come out as the top targeted tight end, but neither of them saw any action as a receiver tonight.
In fact, Harry Lodge was the only tight end to record a reception, with just one catch for a single yard.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.