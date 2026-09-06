Winners & Losers From UCLA Football's Impressive Opening Win

The Bruins put on a show against Cal in Week One, and multiple players made the most of their time on the field. Here’s who I was thoroughly impressed with after UCLA’s Week One win, and who could stand to clean up a couple of things up.

Winner: Sammy Omosigho

Oklahoma's Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a sack in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sammy Omosigho was recently named a permanent captain for the Bruins this season, and it quickly became clear as to why he was selected. Just about everywhere you looked, Omosigho was in on the play.

He impressed greatly throughout the night, ending with 14 total tackles , 7 solo tackles and a forced fumble late in the second half.

Loser: Dante Lovett

I enjoy watching Cal QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele as much as any player in the country



Kid is banged up roping a 50-yarder on the run carrying his team in the clutch pic.twitter.com/toMxDeNRgI — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) September 6, 2026

While It’s hard to label anyone as a “loser”, Lovett seemed to struggle a bit against Cal, especially in the first half. After a crucial interception by cornerback Kingston Lopa that allowed Cal to take over on offense, Lovett had a pretty disappointing sequence to follow.

Lovett allowed a 49-yard reception by Cal wide receiver Ian Strong, followed by a missed tackle that allowed Strong to gain a couple more yards up the field. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and the Golden Bears would go on to continue to drive down the field to cut the deficit before the half.

Winner: UCLA’s Running Game

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) dives for the end zone against California Golden Bears linebacker Aaron Hampton (obscured) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Woods flew under the radar a bit during spring and fall camp, but made a major impact early for the Bruins. Early in the second quarter, Woods had one of the most, if not the most, impressive plays of the game.

Woods broke a 31-yard rush after bouncing to the outside and capped it off with a diving touchdown to take the lead. He also capped off the night with an impressive 53-yard house call to extend the Bruins' lead deep into the fourth quarter.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) gestures after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight, on the other hand, scored a hat trick en route to the Bruins' 45-24 win over Cal on the road. It’s evident that this rushing attack for the Bruins will be a major point of attack moving forward.

Winner: Ta’Shawn James

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had an impressive display overall against the Bruins, but Ta’Shawn James will hold the bragging rights.

We haven’t talked about James a ton this offseason, but he showed up in a major way against Cal, as he picked off Sagapolutele twice, giving the Bruins a massive, much-needed momentum boost late in the fourth quarter.

Loser: The Bruin’s Health

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins unfortunately saw a lot of players slow to get off the ground against Cal, most notably: starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava . While Iamaleava would return to the game late in the fourth, it was a scary sight for many Bruins fans, as Iamaleava was unable to initially leave the field on his own weight.

Wide Receiver Landon Ellis also suffered a worrying injury after hitting his head on the turf. Bruins fans will certainly be hoping Ellis is able to make a full recovery soon.

Winner: Mikey Matthews

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) catches a pass against California Golden Bears defensive back Kingston Lopa (2) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews revealed himself as one of the best receivers in the game against the Golden Bears. I predicted that we’d see Matthews as one of Iamaleava’s favorite targets, and if Week One was any indication of what this season holds, it could be a special season for that connection.

Matthews ended the night with 88 yards on 4 receptions, including a massive 43-yard completion at the end of the first half to set the Bruins up for a field goal to extend the lead heading into the locker room.