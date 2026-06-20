Bilodeau's NBA Draft Stock Takes a Concerning Slide

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau might find himself waiting until the last minute to find out if his name will be called on draft night next week.

Bilodeau is in the draft after a strong senior season with the Bruins. He averaged over 17 points per game — which was the highest mark on the team — and was elite in efficiency from both the field, and from three-point range. He doesn’t have any college eligibility remaining, and is pushing all of his chips towards the NBA Draft.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9 stretch big’s calling card is his three-point shooting. At the NBA Draft Combine, he graded out as one of the top overall shooters out of all of the participants. Bilodeau connected on over 46 percent of his three-point field goals last season, and if he finds his way into the NBA, it’ll be because of his marksmanship from downtown.

Bilodeau In A Class of His Own

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau has been the only Bruin from last season to receive any sort of draft love up to this point. The only other notable talent that had an outside chance was point guard Donovan Dent, but in a stunning decision, he recently decided to retire from basketball instead of pursuing a professional career. Skyy Clark and Jamar Brown have tried out for NBA teams in workouts recently, but the expectation remains that neither will be drafted.

Bilodeau is now looking to become the first Bruin to be chosen in the draft since Adem Bona was taken in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. A player from last season’s team being chosen would be a huge step in the right direction for head coach Mick Cronin and his staff, who probably want to avoid going two years in a row without a player drafted for the first time since the 2020 and 2021 NBA Drafts.

Bilodeau’s Stock Dropping

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, his draft stock has been a bit of a confusing case, and the recent projections have some slight cause for concern for the former standout Bruin. While he has been mostly projected as a late second-round pick throughout most of the offseason, Bilodeau came in at 62nd on ESPN’s Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft board , which would put him outside the 60 total selections on draft night next week.

Of course, the big board projections are not end-all, be-all, and Bilodeau could easily outperform this projection and still get drafted. If anything is certain, it’ll surely be a close call on draft night as Bilodeau hopes to see his NBA dreams become a reality. For his sake, and for the Bruins' sake, Bilodeau being chosen in the draft would be a major success for all parties involved.