UCLA’s Bilodeau Deemed Good Fit for Finals Contender

UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau has seen his draft stock fluctuate all throughout the offseason as he continues to be projected in the second round.

Bilodeau was arguably UCLA’s best player last season, leading the team in scoring at 17.6 points per contest, shooting hyper-efficiently from both the floor and from the three-point line. He was also UCLA’s most consistent player in a season full of inconsistencies, which ended in a disappointing loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau’s Strengths and Weaknesses

His ability to score at his 6-foot-7 frame, especially from beyond the three-point line, makes him one of the best shooters available in this year’s draft class. He does come with some shortcomings, however, such as his lackluster defensive abilities and a lack of true ball-handling or playmaking skills.

As such, Bilodeau has ensured his lights-out shooting remains that way at the NBA Draft Combine. He was one of the top 5 shooters by efficiency out of all 73 participants in the shooting drills, and has helped his draft stock slightly due to that.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, his shooting prowess can help out many NBA teams. In the current era where the three-point barrage seems to run NBA basketball, having a lights-out shooter such as Bilodeau on your roster can never hurt.

He’s been consistently mocked as a possible late-second round pick by numerous mock draft boards up to this point, and that appears to be the case once again. In Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, Bilodeau is taken with the 55th overall pick by the New York Knicks.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Thoughts

“Bilodeau was one of the most efficient stretch-4s in college basketball,” O’Connor said. “With his 6-7 frame, he could bring real value with his size and spacing ability at the next level. But no one should mistake Bilodeau for Tyler, The Creator, since he rarely takes shots off the dribble or serves as a playmaker for teammates. He also struggles as a defender, which is truly the big question about his ability to make it in the modern NBA.”

Bilodeau could make sense for the Knicks, who are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals. They don’t have a pressing need for a forward as of right now, which could allow Bilodeau to develop his skills without having to ride the bench if he becomes a two-way player with New York. While he likely won’t see big minutes right away if he is drafted, taking a chance on a proven, lights-out shooter could be a risk worth taking.