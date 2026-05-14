UCLA’s Bilodeau Impresses at NBA Draft Combine

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau needs to put up a strong performance at the NBA Draft Combine this year if he wishes to get drafted, and so far, he’s done just that.

Bilodeau put on quite the shooting clinic during the shooting drills portion of the combine. Over a combined percentage of all the shooting drills at the event, Bilodeau shot 70.4 percent, good for fifth in the competition up to this point.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Where Bilodeau Placed

He placed just behind Houston’s Kingston Flemings (72.9 percent), Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson (73.7 percent), Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz (74.6 percent), and UConn’s Alex Karaban (74.8 percent) in the shooting drills, solidifying himself as one of the top shooters available in the 2026 NBA Draft class.

His hot shooting should come as no surprise: last season, Bilodeau averaged a team-best 17.6 points per game, shooting 51 percent from the floor and a highly efficient 46 percent from three-point range on 4.5 attempts per night, a career high for Bilodeau. His three-point shooting has long been his calling card in college, and now it could help get him drafted.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) scores over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau’s Strengths and Weaknesses

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward showed off his scoring prowess while with the Bruins, largely a benefit of his superb shooting ability. While his marksmanship and scoring talents aren’t in question for Bilodeau’s future, his weaknesses — such as a lack of a playmaking handle and lackluster defense in the frontcourt — have resulted in some not-so-great draft feedback up to this point.

As such, his role at the next level is confusing, raising serious doubts among some scouts about his ability to survive in the NBA.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bilodeau’s stock has been a confusing case throughout the offseason. He hadn’t appeared on many draft boards before the season began, but after the best season of his collegiate career, he has shown up on a few mock drafts as a possible second-round pick. In fact, much of UCLA’s talent from last season hasn’t gotten much recognition from draft analysts so far.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

For the time being, Bilodeau will look to keep showing NBA scouts what he is capable of, hoping to boost his draft stock in the process. Currently considered a fringe draft prospect, Bilodeau has some work to do to earn the respect of draft pundits. So far, he’s done just that; now it’s a matter of whether he can keep up the pace or not ahead of the draft.