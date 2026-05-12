UCLA’s Bilodeau Seeing NBA Draft Potential Rise
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UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau has seen his draft stock slightly increase over the last few weeks, and now it seems more and more likely that the 6-foot-9 forward ends up being drafted later this summer.
Bilodeau brings quite a resume with him to the draft. A solid scorer for his entire collegiate career, Bilodeau enjoyed his best season by far in 2025-26. He led the Bruins in points per game (17.6), grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, and a career-high 46 percent from three-point range on a career-high 4.5 attempts per game.
Bilodeau a Steady Force
He was a steady force for a UCLA team that endured much inconsistency throughout the season. Despite the ups and downs, the Bruins reached the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round before being bounced by UConn. Regardless, even getting to the Big Dance can be considered a success given how the season unfolded, and Bilodeau is largely responsible for keeping them afloat last season.
So far, he hasn’t appeared on many mock draft boards ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. He has skills that some NBA teams would like, as he’s a tall forward who is lethal from behind the three-point line and can score the ball at will.
However, his lack of a true playmaking handle and lackluster defense at his size have made some scouts pause on just how good he could become. Additionally, Bilodeau is a senior, making him one of the older players in the draft.
Where Bilodeau Projects
Despite all of that, The Athletic’s San Vecenie has projected Bilodeau to be selected with the 50th overall pick in the second round by the Toronto Raptors, where he’d likely be a draft-and-stash type of pick.
The main problem for Bilodeau, if he were chosen by Toronto, is the number of forwards they already have on the roster. RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Collin Murray-Boyles all get heavy minutes in the Raptors’ rotation, creating a potential logjam for Bilodeau to get minutes.
Also, Bilodeau figures to be a two-way player if he is indeed drafted and will likely need to hone his skills in the G League before working his way into minutes in the NBA. Nonetheless, he’ll look to boost his stock ahead of the draft in hopes of being one of the 60 names called on the night of the event.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.