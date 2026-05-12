UCLA’s Bilodeau Seeing NBA Draft Potential Rise

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau has seen his draft stock slightly increase over the last few weeks, and now it seems more and more likely that the 6-foot-9 forward ends up being drafted later this summer.

Bilodeau brings quite a resume with him to the draft. A solid scorer for his entire collegiate career, Bilodeau enjoyed his best season by far in 2025-26. He led the Bruins in points per game (17.6), grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor, and a career-high 46 percent from three-point range on a career-high 4.5 attempts per game.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) passes the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) defends during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau a Steady Force

He was a steady force for a UCLA team that endured much inconsistency throughout the season. Despite the ups and downs, the Bruins reached the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round before being bounced by UConn. Regardless, even getting to the Big Dance can be considered a success given how the season unfolded, and Bilodeau is largely responsible for keeping them afloat last season.

So far, he hasn’t appeared on many mock draft boards ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. He has skills that some NBA teams would like, as he’s a tall forward who is lethal from behind the three-point line and can score the ball at will.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) looks to pass the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, his lack of a true playmaking handle and lackluster defense at his size have made some scouts pause on just how good he could become. Additionally, Bilodeau is a senior, making him one of the older players in the draft.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Where Bilodeau Projects

Despite all of that, The Athletic’s San Vecenie has projected Bilodeau to be selected with the 50th overall pick in the second round by the Toronto Raptors, where he’d likely be a draft-and-stash type of pick.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The main problem for Bilodeau, if he were chosen by Toronto, is the number of forwards they already have on the roster. RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Collin Murray-Boyles all get heavy minutes in the Raptors’ rotation, creating a potential logjam for Bilodeau to get minutes.

Also, Bilodeau figures to be a two-way player if he is indeed drafted and will likely need to hone his skills in the G League before working his way into minutes in the NBA. Nonetheless, he’ll look to boost his stock ahead of the draft in hopes of being one of the 60 names called on the night of the event.