UCLA’s Bilodeau Appears Late on NBA Draft Board

UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau has not appeared on many mock NBA Draft boards this offseason, but he’s seeing some late buzz as a potential second-round pick ahead of the NBA Draft lottery.

Bilodeau was the Bruins’ best player on offense last season, averaging a team-high 17.6 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds per contest. He also shot 52 percent from the floor and 46 percent from beyond the arc as one of the most consistent players in UCLA’s offense.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bilodeau’s Skillset

At 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, Bilodeau offers a versatile skillset on the offensive end. His age likely plays a factor in his lack of attention from draft scouts, as he was a senior this past season. Nonetheless, off of skill alone, Bilodeau has plenty to offer that NBA teams could use.

He hasn’t appeared on many mock NBA Draft boards up to this point. In fact, many of UCLA’s talents from last season have been mostly overlooked by scouts at the next level.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Things scouts have liked about Bilodeau include his ability to space the floor at an exceptional rate for his size, but his most glaring weaknesses include his lack of playmaking and ball-handling skills, as well as poor defensive traits.

However, things have changed a bit recently. Bilodeau has begun to appear on mock boards ahead of the NBA Draft Combine, and his stock is rising slightly. Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor included Bilodeau in his latest mock draft, predicting that he’ll be selected with the very last pick, 60th overall by the Washington Wizards.

O’Connor’s Prediction

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) chase a loose ball during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“Bilodeau was one of the most efficient stretch 4s in college basketball,” O’Connor said. “With his 6-foot-9 frame, he could bring real value with his size and spacing ability at the next level. But no one should mistake Bilodeau for Tyler, The Creator, since he rarely takes shots off the dribble or serves as a playmaker for teammates. He also struggles as a defender, which is truly the big question about his ability to make it in the modern NBA.”

Bilodeau will look to keep boosting his stock ahead of the draft, hoping to hear his name called on the night of the draft. As of right now, it may seem like a long shot for Bilodeau to get drafted, but with the smaller number of players who even entered their names in the draft, Bilodeau certainly has a chance of being one of the 60 newest NBA players next season.