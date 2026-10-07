When you talk about expectations surrounding this UCLA team, there’s a great argument to be made that the Bruins have just about already exceeded the expectations for the season.

Weeks ago, it seemed like an improvement this season was the baseline for success, and through four weeks, UCLA has already eclipsed their win total from all of last season. Bob Chesney has seemingly completely flipped this UCLA team around, but it’s clear he has much larger aspirations for this team.

Chesney’s Thoughts on Expectations

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (center) yells at field judge Timothy Maguire (left) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his weekly availability , Chesney was asked about how he manages the messaging to the team regarding such a huge opportunity like Oregon , while also keeping emotions at bay and not letting expectations get ahead of the team. His response was very telling of the mindset he has for this team and where he wants to be with this program.

“We had our team meeting Sunday, and that was a big part of what we talked about. You know, we put up there the number 21, right, where we were ranked or whatever the number is…I said, if you pay attention to this number it will go away, right? If you pay attention to what you did to get that number, right, and only focus on that and improve that, maybe the number even gets better.”

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney and Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom shake hands after the game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Who knows as time goes on?” Chesney continued. “But that can't be anything we talk about or worry about. And that's why I wanted to bring it up one time, and that was the end of it, and then just refocus ourselves back on the process.”

Bruins Have Room to Grow

The Bruins recently upgraded from No. 23 in the country to No. 21 over their bye week, and the hope is that they can continue to win and improve their ranking.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s refreshing to constantly hear Chesney speak about improving, as you can clearly tell he isn’t satisfied with where the Bruins are. He views a lot of work to be done, and a major jump can happen following a potential win at Autzen Stadium this weekend.

As the Bruins head into Week 6 , they are in for their toughest test yet, and I have faith they have the right man leading this team for the challenge. It’ll be a fun matchup in Eugene, in a game that could have major implications no matter the outcome. If the Bruins win, they could ride that momentum towards an even greater season, and the goal for this team could become much larger.