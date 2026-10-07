Bob Chesney Has Bigger Goals After UCLA's Stunning Start
In this story:
When you talk about expectations surrounding this UCLA team, there’s a great argument to be made that the Bruins have just about already exceeded the expectations for the season.
Weeks ago, it seemed like an improvement this season was the baseline for success, and through four weeks, UCLA has already eclipsed their win total from all of last season. Bob Chesney has seemingly completely flipped this UCLA team around, but it’s clear he has much larger aspirations for this team.
Chesney’s Thoughts on Expectations
In his weekly availability, Chesney was asked about how he manages the messaging to the team regarding such a huge opportunity like Oregon, while also keeping emotions at bay and not letting expectations get ahead of the team. His response was very telling of the mindset he has for this team and where he wants to be with this program.
“We had our team meeting Sunday, and that was a big part of what we talked about. You know, we put up there the number 21, right, where we were ranked or whatever the number is…I said, if you pay attention to this number it will go away, right? If you pay attention to what you did to get that number, right, and only focus on that and improve that, maybe the number even gets better.”
“Who knows as time goes on?” Chesney continued. “But that can't be anything we talk about or worry about. And that's why I wanted to bring it up one time, and that was the end of it, and then just refocus ourselves back on the process.”
Bruins Have Room to Grow
The Bruins recently upgraded from No. 23 in the country to No. 21 over their bye week, and the hope is that they can continue to win and improve their ranking.
It’s refreshing to constantly hear Chesney speak about improving, as you can clearly tell he isn’t satisfied with where the Bruins are. He views a lot of work to be done, and a major jump can happen following a potential win at Autzen Stadium this weekend.
As the Bruins head into Week 6, they are in for their toughest test yet, and I have faith they have the right man leading this team for the challenge. It’ll be a fun matchup in Eugene, in a game that could have major implications no matter the outcome. If the Bruins win, they could ride that momentum towards an even greater season, and the goal for this team could become much larger.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.