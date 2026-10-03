Oregon's Dan Lanning Draws Wild Comparison for UCLA Football
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As the Bruins enjoy their bye week this Saturday, the rest of the UCLA fanbase is already amped up for their biggest matchup of the campaign after the break.
Oregon looms large for the Bruins, and this game could truly be an inflection point for UCLA. A win could be the catalyst for the momentum UCLA needs to build a winning run against the rest of their schedule, and a loss creates uncertainty, since we have not seen how this team responds to defeat.
Heading into the matchup, few probably would've expected it to be a ranked contest, and even fewer may have expected Oregon to look as beatable as they do at this point in the season.
Dan Lanning Gives Praise to UCLA
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning praised UCLA in his latest press conference, saying the Bruins remind him of something special.
"We're about to play a UCLA team that reminds me a lot of Indiana from last year...," Lanning said. "...Let's just be honest. We're not remotely close to what we need to be. We're not remotely close."
Lanning was blunt about the state of his team. Oregon’s season has been somewhat disappointing so far, and UCLA could also be a pivotal game for this team to get back on track. Stacking back-to-back ranked wins could be the momentum boost the Ducks need to revitalize their season.
Lanning and Bob Chesney have had some experience against each other, believe it or not. Chesney’s James Madison team met Oregon in the first round of the College Football Playoff last season, and you have to wonder if that will come into play at all this upcoming week.
Lanning's Thoughts
When Lanning was asked how this UCLA team resembles the James Madison team he faced, he was very complimentary of the Bruins roster, especially Wayne Knight.
“They got some players that can play ball, right? I mean, their running back's as good as anyone that we'll go against this year. They have a lot of players that came with them, and again, I draw some comparisons to Indiana. A lot of guys that traveled with their coach to the next stop, an extremely well-coached team.”
“They have a lot of continuity from that standpoint. They're running the ball as well as anybody in college football, you know….They got good quarterback play, and the defense, they're aggressive, man. They attack. They've got a lot of different looks, but they certainly present some challenges.”
Lanning’s high praise for the Bruins should give UCLA fans a boatload of confidence heading into this matchup. It will easily be the toughest test that UCLA has faced so far this season, but Chesney will no doubt have his guys ready to fight in Week 6.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.