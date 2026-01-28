UCLA's 4 Toughest Big Ten Games in 2026

UCLA's 2026 Big Ten football schedule has been released, and we now know what head coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins will face during their first season together.



It's filled with Pac-12 influences and renewed rivalries. Here are a few of the toughest games on UCLA's conference schedule in 2026.



1. Oct. 10 at Oregon



After taking on Purdue and Maryland and returning from a bye week, UCLA will have its hands full against Oregon. The Ducks have established themselves as a premier team on the Big Ten and national stages and return a veteran team that has played together for a while.



Plus, they'll be on a mission after getting knocked out of the College Football Playoff in the same round against fellow Big Ten teams two years in a row, and Autzen Stadium is a dangerous environment for any road team.



Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

2. Nov. 7 at Minnesota



Minnesota may fly under the radar nationally, but the Golden Gophers have quietly built a respectable and competitive program, winning at least eight games five times in the last seven years. That includes a perfect 7-0 record at home last season.



The Bruins not only travel to Minnesota but also cross a couple of time zones to get there after three consecutive home games. Those circumstances put UCLA in a tough situation, and the new-look Bruins will say everything we need to know with their response on the field.



Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (0) hauls in a pass past a diving UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

3. Nov. 21 at Michigan



Another trip into a Midwestern time zone comes UCLA's way, and there's always the threat of winter weather in late November. Michigan isn't the championship-level team it was a couple of years ago, but it may still be competing in the Big Ten if all goes well for Kyle Whittingham.



UCLA won the last meeting between the two schools in 2000, but has a 3-8 record against the Wolverines overall and has not won in Ann Arbor since 1982. Those will be some ruthless demons to exorcise for the new staff.



Sep 28, 1996; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan Wolverines running back Clarence Williams (33) in action against UCLA Bruins defensive back Shaun Williams (32) at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

4. Nov. 28 vs. USC



Regardless of what happens the rest of the season, this is always the big one. There is little to nothing more that Bob Chesney could do to win over the fans than cap his first year at UCLA with a win over crosstown rival USC. The Trojans are coming off their best season since 2022, finishing just shy of the 10-win mark, while UCLA had about as much turmoil as a program can take in a season.



USC seems like a rising program and will likely have a shot to compete for a Big Ten championship. which means the Bruins will be given little chance to pull off the upset.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

