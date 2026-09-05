Where To Watch UCLA vs. Cal: TV, Radio and Announcers

The long wait is finally over. It’s game day for the Bruins as they take on Cal in a Week One rivalry game that can have major implications for how the season will pan out for the Bruins.

It’s the first game in a new era for UCLA football, and Bob Chesney and the Bruins will face a tough test to begin the 2026 season.

How To Watch UCLA vs. Cal

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

UCLA vs. Cal is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Bruins will face a loud home crowd as they travel to California Memorial Stadium to play as the visitors in this opening-week rivalry game. This will be the 95th meeting between the two teams, dating back to 1933.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) celebrates after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, the Bruins hold a series lead over the Golden Bears, with a record of 58-35-1.

Who Are the Announcers?

Announcers Tom Hart and Roddy Jones will be on the coverage for UCLA vs. Cal, with Hart as the play-by-play and Jones serving as a color analyst. Quint Kessenich will be on the coverage as well as the game’s sideline reporter.

How To Listen to UCLA vs. Cal

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The broadcast will be available on UCLA local radio on KABC-AM 790 with Josh Lewin on the play-by-play, Matt Stevens as a color commentator, and Wayne Cook bringing the coverage from the sideline.

For SiriusXM radio listeners, the game will be available on Channels 108 or 232, and Channel 956 in the app.

Why This Week One Matchup Is Significant

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to conference realignment, this UCLA/Cal rivalry is one we won’t get to see as often as in the past. The Bruins and Golden Bears were conference mates for 96 straight seasons and played 91 consecutive years, from 1933 to 2023, before the Bruins left for the Big Ten.

Coming off a 3-9 season, the Bruins are looking to completely turn things around. With quarterback Nico Iamaleava entering his second season with the team and a roster that has been completely revamped, there's certainly some excitement brewing for the Bruins this season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the construction of the UCLA South End Zone Field Club at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As an opening game, this matchup is a test for the Bruins as they head into a hectic environment, hoping to start the season off with a win. Not to mention, both teams head into the season under first-year head coaches, and for UCLA, this really signifies the beginning of a new era under Bob Chesney.