Bold Predictions Before UCLA's Showdown at No. 15 MSU

Here are three flaming hot takes in UCLA's matchup against Michigan State.

The Bruins were absolutely thrashed in the game prior to now, No. 1 Michigan. UCLA was blown out by 30 points in a lopsided 86–56 loss. The expectations for UCLA to bounce back in this game are set high. For these reasons, these predictions will definitely come off a little bold.

UCLA Star Erupts for 30-Plus Against Michigan State

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The odds of one UCLA player scoring more than 30 points are not very far-fetched. As we have seen this season, it is definitely possible. Skyy Clark, Trent Perry, and Tyler Bilodeau have already done this, and the moment will almost certainly call for it again against Michigan State.

Who will score 30 is definitely up to speculation. Donovan Dent has proven to be a very good scorer lately, barring his game against Michigan. The most likely candidate is Tyler Bilodeau, who has repeatedly shown that when he gets hot, he can take over a game.

Bruins Dominate the Glass Against Michigan State

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA this season ranks 403rd in the country in rebounding with 32.7 per game. On the other hand, Michigan State ranks 22nd with 41.2 per game. So the odds of UCLA somehow beating Michigan State rebounding-wise are unlikely on paper.

However, in the first half against Michigan, the Bruins outrebounded the Wolverines 21–11. Michigan ranks 18th in the country in rebounding, so it’s clear UCLA can compete with some of the nation’s best on the glass. Still, sustaining that level of success over an entire game is much easier said than done.

UCLA Unleashes 35-Plus Three-Point Attempts

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins this season are averaging 19.9 three-pointers per game. With Skyy Clark back and both Trent Perry and Tyler Bilodeau shooting well from beyond the arc, there’s a strong chance UCLA eclipses 35 three-point attempts.

Michigan State gets very uncomfortable when teams start making and shooting threes at a very high rate. Mick Cronin loves his stats, and seeing that he has three players who rank in the top three in the Big Ten in three-point shooting could mean UCLA is very aggressive from beyond the arc.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For the Bruins to pull out a win in East Lansing, at least one of these needs to happen. Following a very tough loss, there is some extra motivation there for UCLA that could push them over the top in this one. So these hot takes might not seem so hot when the smoke clears.

