Two weeks ago, the UCLA Bruins were in prime position to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Now, the Bruins' hopes are hanging by a thread after being slashed by the USC Trojans, (score). It goes without saying that this was a disheartening result for UCLA. The last two weeks have been a nightmare and have culminated in the Bruins missing out on the ultimate goal: competing for a national championship.

UCLA Never Had a Chance

Obviously, the Bruins didn't walk into the stadium on Saturday with the preemptive notion that they would lose this game. They might as well have. In the blink of an eye, the Trojans were up 14-0 with a little over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. It only got worse, as USC scored a touchdown on their opening offensive drives of the game.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quite frankly, UCLA's defense had no answers for Lincoln Riley's scheme and Jayden Maiava's ability to execute the game plan perfectly. The Trojans' mix of the passing and rushing attacks consistently had them one step ahead of the Bruins' defense. The game was over after the first 30 minutes, as USC took a 28-3 lead heading into halftime.

Ty Dieffenbach's Turnovers Proved Costly

Dieffenbach has been a turnover machine over the last three weeks, and Saturday was disastrous for the veteran signal caller. He entered this game at less than 100%, but his inability to take care of the football is inexcusable. The game was already teetering by the time of his first turnover, but it instantly led to seven points for the Trojans.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In total, Dieffenbach had five turnovers - three interceptions and two fumbles. As mentioned, his fumble led to a quick touchdown. Meanwhile, his second interception and second fumble occurred in the Trojans' red zone, preventing UCLA from clawing back into the game. Dieffenbach's red-zone turnovers have been well established, as he's had at least one in the last three games.

CFP Hopes Somehow Intact

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney shakes hands with UCLA Bruins linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a couple of weeks ago, UCLA had an impeccable 10-0 record. Since then, the Bruins suffered an inexplicable loss to Michigan at Ann Arbor, followed by an embarrassing blowout on Saturday.

The loss to the Wolverines led to UCLA dropping five spots to No. 9. Week 13's defeat will likely plummet the Bruins outside the top 12 and out of the College Football Playoff. However, after Oregon lost to Washington on Saturday night, the Bruins have backed their way into the Big Ten Championship Game. With a win, UCLA would earn an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

After losing to USC, it seemed that the Bruins' chances of qualifying for the top-12 field were evisoracted. That isn't the case, and once again, by divine miracle, UCLA controls its own destiny.

Watch Our Latest Podcast