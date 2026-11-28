Everything is on the line for the UCLA Bruins, who have serious implications for their postseason endeavors.

UCLA can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and cement itself in the College Football Playoff. Falling to Michigan last week in Ann Arbor caused the Bruins to drop five spots to No. 9. That's in the rear-view mirror now, and they must shift their full attention to USC, which needs a last-ditch effort to qualify for the 12-team field. Here's my confidence level in the Bruins heading into the regular season finale.

Coaching: 7/10

Bob Chesney vs. Lincoln Riley is a marquee coaching matchup. However, Riley hasn't met the lofty expectations since taking over as the Trojans' head coach in 2022. That's not to say Riley isn't a legitimate head coach, but it's obvious he's underwhelmed.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney reacts to a play against Michigan during the third overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Chesney, in his inaugural year as the Bruins' head coach, has exceeded expectations. The bar was low, as nobody expected UCLA to compete for much of anything this season. Not only was Chesney the first coach in program history to win his first 10 games, but the Bruins control their own destiny for the CFP.

Now, coaching can only go so far. The on-field personnel and execution of the game plan from those players will be the determining factor in the outcome. That being said, the 49-year-old head coach has deserved the benefit of the doubt that he can elevate what he has at his disposal. This is an intriguing coaching battle, and if Bruin fans should have unwavering confidence in what department, it's this coaching staff.

Offense: 5/10

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This unit has been underwhelming over the last two weeks, and now you add the elephant-in-the-room concern about Ty Dieffenbach. The senior quarterback is listed as questionable for this game due to a hip injury sustained against Michigan last week. Even if Dieffenbach can play, it's uncertain if he'll be operating close to 100%.

Because of that, my confidence level in the offense is square down the middle. Against Illinois and Michigan, the Bruins were mundane offensively. This rating will plummet if Madden Iamaleava is the starter on Saturday.

Defense: 7/10

Despite the offense's struggles to stay on the field for extensive time, the defense's performance hasn't faltered. Linebacker Jalen Woods is set to miss his second consecutive game after suffering an injury against Illinois in Week 11. His absence against Michigan wasn't felt, as the Wolverines average 18.3 points per game.

Woods' presumed absence could be more noticeable against the Trojans. While Riley has faced criticism for the program's lack of elite success during his tenure, the offense has consistently produced.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the season, quarterback Jayden Maiava has taken care of the football. However, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound signal caller has thrown five interceptions in the last four games. UCLA enters this game leading the nation in takeaways, so that is a variable to keep tabs on. Regardless, the Bruins' defense has been stifling this season, so fans should have considerably high confidence in that side of the ball.